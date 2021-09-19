What are the best curry houses in Ipswich?

Published: 12:36 PM September 19, 2021

The five best curry houses as voted by Ipswich Star readers - Credit: Archant

We are spoilt for choice in Ipswich when it comes to Indian takeaways.

We asked Ipswich Star readers for their favourite place to get an Indian in Ipswich - here are their answers.





Maharani

The Maharani in Ipswich has a wide variety of choices on its menu and can even prepare any Tika dishes not listed on the menu at customers' requests.

The five best curry houses as voted by Ipswich Star readers - Credit: Archant

One customer said: "Maharani never let’s you down, competitive price, always turns up before we expect it and best flavour curry in Ipswich."

You may also want to watch:

The Indian has a 4.8 star rating on TripAdvisor and has a new selection of sides on its menu, including Bangladeshi Tarka Dall Side.

Where: 46 Norwich Road, Ipswich, IP1 2NJ





Indian Village

The curry house mentioned the most by our readers was Indian Village, in Felixstowe Road.

Indian Village has a great menu, with a wide variety of options including a selection of Tandoori dishes.

In a review on the takeaway's website, one customer wrote: "Me and my husband both agree that this was the best Indian meal we have had ever.

"We will definitely be ordering again. Thank you."

Where: 172 Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP38EE





Indian Ocean

Located in Bramford, the managers of this Indian restaurant say they are not about "just feeding the body but also feeding the soul".

One customer who left a review on its website said: "A very enjoyable meal and the kids proclaimed the onion bhajis the best ever. Will definitely be back."

Customers are also able to book a table at the restaurant, where they can enjoy the new authentic dishes of Bengal now on the menu.

Where: 3 Gippingstone Rd, Bramford, IP8 4DR





Passage to India

Offering a range of authentic, traditional and contemporary dishes, Passage to India is a place our readers said was "one of the best".

Customers who sit in also have the option to choose from a wide selection of wines and beers.

It currently has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor, with one customer saying: "Great service, staff were accommodating, helpful and efficient.

"Despite arriving at 9.10pm and the restaurant closing at 10pm, they were happy to serve us and provided great food, promptly."

Where: 27-31 Fore Street, Ipswich IP4 1JW





Zaika

This eatery has a menu full of traditional and contemporary dishes, with some signature dishes which include the Zaika special - a lamb dish cooked with a special Bangladeshi lime/citrus fruit and served with pilau rice.

Zaika was recommended by several Star readers - Credit: Archant

With a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor, one customer said: "Three dishes all cooked to extraordinary levels of flavour and texture. The service, faultless."

Where: 17-21 St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, IP1 1TW