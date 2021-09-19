News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

What are the best curry houses in Ipswich?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:36 PM September 19, 2021   
Chicken pasanda curry

The five best curry houses as voted by Ipswich Star readers - Credit: Archant

We are spoilt for choice in Ipswich when it comes to Indian takeaways. 

We asked Ipswich Star readers for their favourite place to get an Indian in Ipswich - here are their answers.


Maharani 

The Maharani in Ipswich has a wide variety of choices on its menu and can even prepare any Tika dishes not listed on the menu at customers' requests. 

Chicken pasanda curry

The five best curry houses as voted by Ipswich Star readers - Credit: Archant

One customer said: "Maharani never let’s you down, competitive price, always turns up before we expect it and best flavour curry in Ipswich."

You may also want to watch:

The Indian has a 4.8 star rating on TripAdvisor and has a new selection of sides on its menu, including Bangladeshi Tarka Dall Side.

Where: 46 Norwich Road, Ipswich, IP1 2NJ


Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich tech firm warns of spyware scare on Apple devices
  2. 2 First look at full schedule for Sound City Ipswich music festival
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Town close out game to secure big win
  1. 4 Lloyds Bank branch closes temporarily as staff self-isolate due to Covid
  2. 5 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  3. 6 Felixstowe man caught with thousands of indecent images of children
  4. 7 Waterfront restaurant with 145 wines crowned best in Ipswich
  5. 8 Two arrested after man assaulted in Ipswich
  6. 9 Gangs of 'lampers' use spotlights to distract animals and kill them
  7. 10 School in Ipswich takes 'decisive action' to make rapid improvements

Indian Village 

The curry house mentioned the most by our readers was Indian Village, in Felixstowe Road. 

Indian Village has a great menu, with a wide variety of options including a selection of Tandoori dishes. 

In a review on the takeaway's website, one customer wrote: "Me and my husband both agree that this was the best Indian meal we have had ever. 

"We will definitely be ordering again. Thank you." 

Where: 172 Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP38EE


Indian Ocean 

Located in Bramford, the managers of this Indian restaurant say they are not about "just feeding the body but also feeding the soul".

One customer who left a review on its website said: "A very enjoyable meal and the kids proclaimed the onion bhajis the best ever. Will definitely be back."

Customers are also able to book a table at the restaurant, where they can enjoy the new authentic dishes of Bengal now on the menu. 

Where: 3 Gippingstone Rd, Bramford, IP8 4DR


Passage to India 

Offering a range of authentic, traditional and contemporary dishes, Passage to India is a place our readers said was "one of the best".

Customers who sit in also have the option to choose from a wide selection of wines and beers. 

It currently has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor, with one customer saying: "Great service, staff were accommodating, helpful and efficient.

"Despite arriving at 9.10pm and the restaurant closing at 10pm, they were happy to serve us and provided great food, promptly."

Where: 27-31 Fore Street, Ipswich IP4 1JW


Zaika 

This eatery has a menu full of traditional and contemporary dishes, with some signature dishes which include the Zaika special - a lamb dish cooked with a special Bangladeshi lime/citrus fruit and served with pilau rice. 

Zaika Restaurant in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich

Zaika was recommended by several Star readers - Credit: Archant

With a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor, one customer said: "Three dishes all cooked to extraordinary levels of flavour and texture. The service, faultless."

Where: 17-21 St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, IP1 1TW

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Suffolk Live

Police cordon off section of Ipswich residential street

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The police cordon put in place in Beatty Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Teenagers arrested after 17-year-old boy stabbed in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
There are severe delays on the A14 following reports of a crash

Suffolk Live | Updated

A14 to close following four vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Forensics teams at the scene in Clacton town centre

Suffolk Live

Police attend Ipswich Waterfront property as part of murder probe

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon