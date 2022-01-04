Booze free Ipswich brewery expects 'an awful lot of interest' for Dry January

An award-winning Ipswich brewery is gearing up for one of its busiest ever months, despite people across town preparing to go dry for January.

Big Drop Brewing, which specialises in alcohol-free craft beers, is expecting an uptick in orders as drinkers give up the booze for a month.

The firm, which was formed in Ipswich by friends James Kindred and Rob Fink, scooped yet another award in November — making it the "most awarded brewer in Britain", according to Mr Kindred.

And Mr Kindred said he was expecting "an awful lot of interest" in alcohol-free drinks this Dry January.

A quarter of current and past drinkers have taken on a dry month at some point in the past, according to the Alcohol Change UK charity, and bosses at Big Drop Brewing believe up to 10million people nationwide will take part this month.

James Kindred and Rob Fink, founders of Big Drop Brewing based in Ipswich - Credit: Emma Kindred/eightyone

Mr Kindred said Dry January — and Go Sober for October — had sparked interest in alcohol-free options as more people decide to cut down on their intake.

He said: "January and October tend to be the points where the industry highlights the opportunities to drink without alcohol.

"But we are seeing a growth as people try to cut down. It could be a lifestyle choice and you still want to enjoy a craft beer.

"There's a lot of different reasons. People are busier these days and conscious about drinking less, but drinking better."

Mr Kindred advised people to try ordering something new this January to allow them to still socialise and visit pubs — which have been hit hard by Covid.

Alcohol Change UK estimates a quarter of people have considered giving up booze for a month - Credit: Emma Kindred/eightyone

He added: "We're doing something this year called 'Try January', where you will try something different.

"Our best tip is to try a range of drinks as it will help you find something you enjoy. You don't have to change your lifestyle throughout January.

"You can still go to the pub — the support for them is really important — just switch what you drink."