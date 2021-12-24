Eight Ipswich bars and restaurants that opened during 2021

The Moloko, on Lion Street in Ipswich - Credit: Danielle Lett

This year has been a topsy-turvy one for the hospitality industry, with the lows of the spring lockdown, the highs of freedom day and now the uncertainty surrounding Omicron.

However, new bars, restaurants and pubs have still taken the plunge and opened up in Ipswich, despite this uncertain climate.

Here are eight new hospitality venues that have opened in and around Ipswich in 2021.

1. The Greek Hut

The Greek Hut in Tacket Street - Credit: The Greek Hut

The Greek Hut opened on Pownall Road in February and have been serving Hellenic classics including souvlaki (skewered meat), Ioukaniko (Greek sausage) and halloumi.

When our reviewer visited she thought that the food was mouthwatering, and clearly Ipswich agrees, as the restaurant has quickly opened a new branch closer to the town centre in Tacket Street.

Where: 12 Tacket St, Ipswich, IP4 1AY or 20 Pownall Rd, Ipswich, IP3 0DS

2. The Moloko

The Moloko, on Lion Street in Ipswich - Credit: Danielle Lett

Serving up delicious tapas and cocktails since spring of this year, the Moloko is a comfortable Spanish and Italian inspired small plates restaurant which offers a wide variety of meaty and vegetarian food.

It also offers brunch, and turns more into a bar at night, when a DJ plays and an outdoor terrace opens up.

Where: 8 Lion St, Ipswich, IP1 1DQ

3. Beach Street

People enjoying the new Beach Street complex in Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Constructed out of shipping containers close to the Felixstowe seafront, Beach Street is a unique dining and shopping spot with a selection of street food eateries and cafes.

Food vendors which frequent Beach Street include Patty Macs burgers, the Viet Street Food Company, and Hank's Dirty vegan restaurant.

Where: Micklegate Rd, Felixstowe, IP11 2GN

4. The Salutation

Owner of The Salutation, James Langan with his Head Chef, Aaron Scopes. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

The Salutation pub on Carr street has reopened this year, under the ownership of James Langan who has run the station hotel for the past eight years.

The pub, which dates back to the 1700s has long been a town centre stalwart, serving as the watering hole of choice for off duty airmen in the 20s and 30s. To celebrate its grand reopening, the salutation offered a carvery with unlimited yorkshire puddings.

Where: 65-67 Carr St, Ipswich, IP4 1HB

5. Fireaway

Fireaway's Ipswich pizza parlour opened this June - Credit: Charlotte Moore

Part of one the country's fastest growing chains, the Fireaway Pizza on Upper Brook Street offers a delicious lunch in less than six minutes. Service and cooking times at this place are quick, and the food doesn't let down either.

Fireaway came to Ipswich in June this year, and has been supplying the town with Italian style pizza since.

Where: 47 Upper Brook St, Ipswich, IP4 1DU

6. Burger King

The new Burger King site at Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park - Credit: Burger King

A new branch of the burger chain opened at the Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich in March. Serving flame grilled beef at relatively affordable prices, you already know if you want to go.

Where: Anglia Retail Park, 7 Anglia Parkway South, Ipswich, IP1 5QP

7. Veta Rosetta

The coffee house will run alongside the normal pub and restaurant - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Opened inside the black tiles pub, Veta Rosetta is a coffee shop constructed in memory of the director's grandmother.

Adrian Carr, proprietor said "I don't always want to follow the traditional pub formula – I wanted to do something different which is a bit more inclusive."

Where: Martlesham, Woodbridge, IP12 4SP

8. Dough & Co

Dough & Co took over the former Frankie and Benny's in Cardinal Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Taking over the former Frankie and Benny's in Cardinal Park, Dough & Co offers wood-fired pizza and a show, with the restaurant having a full view of the kitchen.

Started by Chef Chris Sharman in Sudbury in 2018, Dough & Co has opened sites across Suffolk and North Essex.

Where: Grafton Way, Ipswich, IP1 1AX