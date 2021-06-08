Huge farmers' market heading for Trinity Park this weekend

Published: 12:02 PM June 8, 2021

The Norwegian Bakers will be at Trinity Park on June 12 with their sweet and savoury vegan bakes - Credit: Emma Cabielles

A feast of foodie stalls and crafters will fill the Cattlesheds at Trinity Park in Ipswich this Saturday (June 12) as a popular farmers' market returns.

In partnership with Suffolk Agricultural Association, Suffolk Market Events (which hosts the town's regular farmers' market and pop-up vegan markets on Cornhill), will open the doors from 10am to 2pm, with both admission and parking free.

Sweet treats

If you're in need of a bit of indulgence there will be plenty to satisfy your sweet tooth. Essex Bakery's brownies are 'to die for' with a gooey, fudgy centre and lightly crisp top. Anna Clarke and Alex Artisan Bakery will both be in attendance with a plethora of cakes (organisers recommend Alex's ginger cake). And the ever-popular Norwegian Bakers will be at the showground selling a selection of vegan Scandi bakes (both sweet and savoury), from cinnamon rolls, to semla buns.

Don't miss the award-winning fudge from Yum Yum Tree either. Produced in their purpose-built fudge kitchen on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds, the company's range is huge, with flavours ranging from mango, to mint choc chip, Madagascan vanilla, liquorice and salted butterscotch. They have a selection of sugar-free and dairy-free fudge too.

Something savoury

Avi from Bagel or Beigel (a regular at the Ipswich Vegan Market) will be at the event with mountains of freshly baked Brick Lane-style beigels, to be taken away and filled at home, or smothered with his vegan cream cheese or slow-cooked pastrami and handmade pickles.

Greenacres will be selling their old-fashioned cuts of local pork. And try the scrumptious salamis and cured meats from Dingley Dell Cured, fresh quail and quail eggs from Mallard Moat Farm, smoked fish, meats and cheeses from The Smokehouse Kitchen, and sweet and savoury pies from Compleat.

A selection of sweet and savoury preserves made by Jar Candi - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Other stallholders include Jar Candi, the Cheese and Pie Man, Fine Foods, PG Oils, Stokes Sauces, East Coast Chilli Company, Sunrise Spirits, Big Bear Company, Starwing Brewery and Old Felixstowe Brewery.

Crafters and makers

If there's a birthday or celebration coming up, you could well find something unique at the market from one of the many artisan makers, selling everything from block-printed cards, bracelets and pottery, to painted pebbles, chopping boards, soap, wire-worked creatures and candles.

Lunch

Make a day of it, by stopping for a bite of street food. Tuk-In Street Cantina are rustling up pulled pork bao buns and loaded fries. Burger Jam are all set to fire up gourmet burgers and bacon baps. There's pizza from Bay Tree. And Simply Ice Cream will be selling pots of their creamy iced desserts.

Social distancing and safety measures will be in place across the event, including marked out spacing and walkways.

And well-behaved dogs are welcome - in fact there are some stalls for them too.



















