Ipswich town centre café announces temporary closure

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:00 PM January 10, 2022
Hullabaloo in Ipswich has shut until early March

Hullabaloo in Ipswich has shut until early March - Credit: Archant

A vegan coffee shop near Ipswich town centre has closed for two months to allow for its team to "recuperate".

Hullabaloo, in St Peter's Street, will not reopen until Wednesday, March 2, according to a sign posted in its front window.

Vegan bring and share event at the Hullabaloo cafe in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Hullabaloo is known for its vegan treats in its St Peter's Street store - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

It says: "To all our amazing customers and friends. Thank you for all your continued support and enjoying what we do.

"We are taking two months off to recuperate after two years of very little sleep, work on the space and new project."

The café's social media page also revealed it has "some exciting new projects in the pipeline".

Hullabaloo moved into its St Peter's Street unit in the summer of 2019, having previously operated from a store in Cemetery Road.

