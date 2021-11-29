Caution among party goers as Christmas celebrations ramp up

Zoe Cutting, owner of The Moloko cocktail bar and tapas restaurant on Lion Street in Ipswich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Christmas party nights will be getting underway from next but revellers are still exercising caution as the new Covid variant threatens to dampen the spirit.

Zoe Cutting, owner of The Moloko cocktail and tapas bar in Lion Street, Ipswich, said there is a real mix of attitudes as we near party season.

"Obviously that didn't happen this year as nobody got to enjoy Christmas parties in the normal way in 2020.

"While some people chose to just move their planned party to 2021, many chose to cancel completely, monitoring things throughout the year before re-booking."

The Moloko was not open last Christmas, but Zoe has vast experience of Christmas parties having worked on events side of business at The Belstead Brook Hotel previously.

The upstairs dining room at The Moloko, a brand new tapas bar and restaurant in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She said this year, some are keen to make up for missed opportunities in 2020.

"It's been a real mix, with some people going all-out to make up for a lost Christmas, but many still being cautious.

"Some companies do not want to risk having their entire workplace partying together and risking an outbreak of Covid.

"We are very lucky in that our restaurant and bar keeps consistently busy and our December weekends are now pretty much fully booked. Sadly, we have had to turn away many large group bookings in the last few weeks - so it just shows there is still demand there."

However, there is a danger the new Covid variant could disrupt plans with a change in the rules meaning those who have come into contact with the Omicron will have to self isolate for 10 days - even if double vaccinated.

Zoe said: "We are set to have a great December and really appreciate the support from the people of Ipswich."

The general manager of the Freston Boot, Damon Jeffrey, made similar comments earlier this month.

He said that the pub had done a lot to increase outdoor dining and heating for the winter season, due to continued concerns from patrons.