Six Suffolk curry houses named among best in England

Six curry houses in Suffolk have received national recognition after being named among the best in England.

Finalists for the English Curry Awards 2022 have been revealed and four Ipswich curry houses, one in Mildenhall and one in Lowestoft have been shortlisted.

The awards will be a celebration of the top Asian curry professionals and businesses with the finalists shortlist being determined by a public vote.

Indian Village in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, has been shortlisted for the best takeaway of the year in the East of England.

Zaika, The Curry Inn and Indian Village have all been shortlisted for the best takeaway and home delivery of the year.

The Spice Lounge in Mildenhall has also been shortlisted for the best curry restaurant in the East of England.

Lowestoft Tandoori in High Street has been nominated for restaurant of the year.

A spokesperson from event organiser Oceanic Consulting said: “The curry campaign has been hugely successful across the UK with Scottish, English and London editions to the awards.

"The English Curry Awards were one of our first and remain one of our best awards. It’s always a brilliant night of fun, food and celebration.

"Despite the many challenges facing the curry industry, these awards prove year after year how much talent there is fuelling the industry, satisfying all of our curry cravings.

"We have an abundance of talent and fierce competition this year and we wish best of luck to all finalists.”