Suffolk's top 10 fish and chip shops as voted by our readers - now pick a winner

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:30 AM May 21, 2022
Young lad Luca Brett enjoying a delicious portion of fish and chips from Fish Dish in Felixstowe

Readers have revealed their top 10 fish and chip shops in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

You voted, we listened. With National Fish and Chip Day fast approaching, we asked our readers to nominate their favourite chippie in Suffolk. 

We have compiled the results and shortened the list down to the top 10 as chosen by readers. Now people can vote for their favourite.

Voting ends at 4pm on May 26 and the overall winner will be published at 12pm on National Fish and Chip Day, May 27. 

Pick your favourite from the top 10 in the table below.

