Taco Bell snaps up site on the edge of Ipswich
- Credit: ARCHANT
An American fast-food giant has snapped up a unit previously occupied by a phone store on an Ipswich retail park.
Taco Bell is taking over the former Carphone Warehouse at Anglia Retail Park on the outskirts of town.
The California-based chain operates more than 7,000 sites worldwide and offers Mexican-inspired fare, including tacos, burritos and quesadillas.
It is not the only Taco Bell restaurant in Suffolk as both RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath have branches. There is also a site in Head Street in Colchester.
The Mexican-inspired chain's move comes as new life has been breathed into the site over recent years.
The former Pizza Hut unit is due to reopen later this month as a Tim Hortons — creating around 50 jobs — while Costa is about to expand with the construction of a new drive-thru extension.
Taco Bell did not respond to requests for comment.
