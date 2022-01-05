News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

Taco Bell snaps up site on the edge of Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:27 PM January 5, 2022
Taco Bell has taken over the former Carphone Warehouse in Anglia Retail Park

Taco Bell has taken over the former Carphone Warehouse in Anglia Retail Park on the outskirts of Ipswich - Credit: ARCHANT

An American fast-food giant has snapped up a unit previously occupied by a phone store on an Ipswich retail park.

Taco Bell is taking over the former Carphone Warehouse at Anglia Retail Park on the outskirts of town.

The California-based chain operates more than 7,000 sites worldwide and offers Mexican-inspired fare, including tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

It is not the only Taco Bell restaurant in Suffolk as both RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath have branches. There is also a site in Head Street in Colchester. 

The Mexican-inspired chain's move comes as new life has been breathed into the site over recent years.

The former Pizza Hut unit is due to reopen later this month as a Tim Hortons — creating around 50 jobs — while Costa is about to expand with the construction of a new drive-thru extension.

Taco Bell did not respond to requests for comment.


Most Read

  1. 1 Tim Hortons restaurant and takeaway opening date in Ipswich revealed
  2. 2 First look at new bespoke cake shop in Ipswich
  3. 3 Popular entertainer thanks Ipswich Hospital 'angels' for Covid care
  1. 4 15-year-old girl missing for more than a fortnight found 'safe and well'
  2. 5 How has Ipswich changed over the last decade?
  3. 6 Two men deny falsely imprisoning an Ipswich woman
  4. 7 How Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park rose from disaster to success
  5. 8 Ipswich plumber has book published after being rejected 20 times
  6. 9 How refugee children arrive in Ipswich with nothing but their clothes
  7. 10 1,000 people urge parliament to act over Orwell Bridge safety
Retail
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Keith Rudland's family paid tribute to a "massive character" who died aged 63.

Obituary

Ipswich family's tribute to lorry driver who was 'a massive character'

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
There are fewer people out in the second lockdown - but it is not shopping that is thought to be dri

Coronavirus

High Ipswich case numbers 'not surprising' but not key issue, MPs say

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Navey Florence Crowley was born on November 19

Gallery

Meet Ipswich's last lockdown babies of 2021

Abygail Fossett

person
Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cornhill

Will The Botanist hail a fresh start for town centre nightlife?

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon