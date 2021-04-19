Published: 8:00 PM April 19, 2021

Tickets are now available for a unique street food event in Ipswich – Junkyard Market.

Hosted at Green Parking car park on Grafton Way, this is the second outing for AfterDark Promotions’ foodie venture. Initially launched last December following a successful season in Norwich, organisers were hit with a prohibition notice shortly after opening for a breach of coronavirus measures relating to serving alcohol with a substantial meal.

But, says Michael Femi-Ola of AfterDark, every measure possible has been put in place for this latest seven-week run, working closely with Ipswich Borough Council to ensure the event is as safe as possible.

“We know people will be apprehensive and asking questions,” Michael says, “but from our point of view we are putting in further steps to mitigate any behaviours, and trying to be as covid safe as we can. Last time, with the substantial meal requirement, some people were looking for easy ways to get around the rules – not just with us, but at other venues too. We’ve found at our other site in Norwich, not having to enforce a substantial meal this time has been great and made all the difference.

“We’re a food event, not a drinking event, bar or club. Alcohol is secondary to us here, and I really want to make that clear.”

Some of the measures in place include:

Ensuring tables do not over-order drinks.

Randomising seating, so it’s much less likely large groups will be sat close to each other.

Additional security.

Clear house rules for patrons’ behaviour on-site.

Table service only.

Updated social distancing measures and a change to the layout.

“We’re really positive about Ipswich,” Michael adds. “Coming back, we really want to prove ourselves to the local community. We want to provide an event that acts as a vehicle to help people socialise in a responsible setting.”

Bucket List is known for its crisp fries, loaded with toppings. The street food vendor will be at Junkyard Market in Ipswich on April 24. - Credit: Bucket List

Traders for the initial event include Wok Boy, Patty Freaks, 2 Lads Kitchen and Bucket List.

Four timed sessions between 12noon and 10pm are available each day, from Friday to Sunday. Book your free tickets for Junkyard Market at junkyardmarket.co.uk/ipswich

























