Try biscoff calzone at Ipswich's newest pizza restaurant

A restauranteur is hoping to convert the people of Ipswich to a ‘healthier’ kind of takeaway food as he opens the doors to his first eatery in the town.

Toni Scanu recently launched pizza place Sourdough St on Lloyds Avenue, joining the likes of other foodie independents Hank’s Dirty, Watt’s and Three Wise Monkeys.

But, says Toni, this is pizza unlike anything else you’ll find in Ipswich. Puffy, crisp-edged sourdough is thought to be easier to digest, with a natural, higher acidity lowering the glycaemic index of the finished product. It also has a more rounded, fuller flavour when compared to other dough.

“The fermentation process is fundamental to what we do,” says Toni. “Our starter [the base for the dough] is getting older day by day, and the dough itself is fermented for 48 hours. It’s so much lighter and, because we use rye flour in our starter, it has a slightly nuttier taste. I think people are going to love it.”

Toni grew up in restaurants. His family operated them throughout his childhood, leading the businessman and chef to attend catering college, before taking on positions both in the kitchen and front of house in the hospitality industry.

“I’ve run multi-sites in the last five years,” he says, “and I’ve had a lot of background in pizzas which I came into later in my life. I’d been looking for something in the area for a while, and stumbled across the premises on Lloyds Avenue which suited me perfectly.”

Eating in and takeaways are available seven days a week at Sourdough St, which mixes classics done well (such as the perennial favourite margherita) with unusual and interesting combinations- some influenced by Toni’s part-Sardinian heritage.

“One of the starters is pizza dough cut in half, which we toast and cook in extra virgin olive oil, layered with sauce and Pecorino cheese. And there are things like melanzane parmigiana too.”

Other starters include burrata cheese dressed with spicy, piquant nduja paste, antipasti with olives and homemade bread, and a variety of salads.

When it comes to the main event, Toni says it’s quite surprising what the staff favourite’s turned out to be. “It’s our vegan Grass Roots pizza. I’m completely not a vegan and was astounded by how good it is. It’s a beetroot base, some aubergine, artichokes, vegan cheese, vegan pesto which we make ourselves, then tomatoes, red onions and basil to finish. It’s a really really fresh-tasting pizza that shocked us all when we tried it.”

If that doesn’t sound up your (sourdough) street, there’s The Beast, draped with chicken, pepperoni, prosciutto, homemade fennel sausage and fresh mozzarella, the What A Cracker (ricotta cream, smoked salmon, spring onion and freshly squeezed lemon), and the house special, topped with pesto, roasted peaches marinated in Disaronno, prosciutto, basil and burrata.

“We don’t compromise on ingredients,” adds Toni. “And for those extra Sardinian touches we do things like swapping Parmesan for Pecorino, and we have some Sardinian wines and two Sardinian beers on the menu. I don’t think you can find those anywhere else near here.”

Children have their own menu including melon ‘lollipops’.

And the restaurant’s sweet pizzas are expected to be a hit with younger diners and adults alike.

“They are proving so popular,” Toni says. “We do tiramisu, which people are loving, but the pizzas are just great.”

There are three dessert pizzas to choose from. A calzone brimming with Biscoff spread, marshmallows and white chocolate, a mini pizza topped with Nutella and Disaronno peaches, and another with limoncello and Sicilian lemon - a kind of continental take on a lemon drizzle cake.

Sourdough St is open from 12noon to 10pm Sunday to Wednesday, and 12noon to 11pm Thursday to Saturday, and takeaways can be ordered from Deliveroo and Just Eat.







