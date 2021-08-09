Published: 12:06 PM August 9, 2021

Families in Ipswich can enjoy free cinema on the Cornhill during the summer holidays - Credit: All About Ipswich

Toy Story 4, Aladdin, and Yesterday, will all be shown on the big screen at Ipswich Cornhill this summer as All About Ipswich continue their free programme of events in the town.

Each Wednesday in August three films will be shown through the day and into the evening - deckchairs will be set up for people to relax in front of some family favourites.

Deckchairs on the Cornhill ready for a programme of free films this August - Credit: All About Ipswich

All About Ipswich said the number of deckchairs available is limited, but mums, dads and children can also bring their own camping chairs.

Those watching the films are being encouraged to pick up a takeaway from local businesses to enjoy in front of the movie of their choice.

Families enjoyed the Secret Life of Pets on the Cornhill last Wednesday, August 4 - Credit: All About Ipswich

The films are all free and there is no need to book, more information can be found on the All About Ipswich website.

Free outdoor cinema line-up

You may also want to watch:

Wednesday August 11

Midday Toy Story 4 (U)

3.30pm Dolittle (PG)

7pm Night School (12A)

Wednesday August 18

Midday Onward (U)

3.30pm Aladdin (PG)

7pm Yesterday (12A)

Wednesday August 25

Midday Tom & Jerry (PG)

3.30pm Scoob! (PG)

7pm The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG)