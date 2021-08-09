Revealed: Line-up for free films on the Cornhill
- Credit: All About Ipswich
Toy Story 4, Aladdin, and Yesterday, will all be shown on the big screen at Ipswich Cornhill this summer as All About Ipswich continue their free programme of events in the town.
Each Wednesday in August three films will be shown through the day and into the evening - deckchairs will be set up for people to relax in front of some family favourites.
All About Ipswich said the number of deckchairs available is limited, but mums, dads and children can also bring their own camping chairs.
Those watching the films are being encouraged to pick up a takeaway from local businesses to enjoy in front of the movie of their choice.
The films are all free and there is no need to book, more information can be found on the All About Ipswich website.
Free outdoor cinema line-up
Wednesday August 11
Midday Toy Story 4 (U)
3.30pm Dolittle (PG)
7pm Night School (12A)
Wednesday August 18
Midday Onward (U)
3.30pm Aladdin (PG)
7pm Yesterday (12A)
Wednesday August 25
Midday Tom & Jerry (PG)
3.30pm Scoob! (PG)
7pm The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG)