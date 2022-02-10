Familiar figures to feature in Ipswich art trail next month

Hannah Bloom from St Elizabeth Hospice, Elmer the elephant, Beccy Coombs from the Ipswich Borough Council, an owl, a pig and Paul Agaar ABP Divisional Port Manager. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Art sculpture trail fans are in for a treat this March, as familiar faces, trunks and snouts will be returning to Ipswich.

The St Elizabeth Hospice Art Trail Reunion will show a number of sculptures from Pigs Gone Wild 2016 and Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk 2019 across the town.

A pig sculpture from Pigs Gone Wild 2016 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The free trail will take place in the Town Hall and Corn Exchange from 10am-4pm on March 12 and 13.

It aims to generate further excitement ahead of the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022, with an array of ‘Hoot’-related activity being held throughout the weekend, including street performances, children’s activities and special visits from artists working on this year’s trail.

Councillor Sarah Barber, portfolio holder for the town centre, said: “I loved Pigs Gone Wild and Elmer’s Big Parade and I am sure that a reunion of dozens of sculptures from those trails will be a great way for families to revisit memories from those summers and to build excitement for the Big Hoot. I am delighted we are working with the hospice to deliver this new and exciting event next month.”

ABP's owl for the big hoot trail PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 is the third art trail brought to Ipswich by St Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with creative producers Wild in Art, following the success of Pigs Gone Wild 2016 and Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk 2019.

As part of the Big Hoot 2022, 50 ornately decorated owl sculptures, featuring designs celebrating all things Suffolk, will be scattered throughout Ipswich, between June 19 and September 3, as part of the biggest free art event in Suffolk.

Celia Joseph, community relationships fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, added: “With the days to the launch of the Big Hoot 2022 Ipswich quickly disappearing, our excitement is really building!

“As a result, thanks to Ipswich Borough Council, we will be hosting this extra special reunion event for all fans of our past trails to enjoy and help get them in the mood for the Big Hoot with an opportunity to see our Hoot to Suffolk ready for the Big Hoot trail which is just around the corner."

Associated British Ports (ABP), who alongside Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council are presenting partners for the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022, will be loaning sculptures for the event. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

If you or your company are the owners of a previous hospice art trail sculpture and would like your statue to be included you can email: thebighoot@stelizabethhospice.org.uk.

For more information visit: thebighoot.co.uk.