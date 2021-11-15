You chance to meet Santa at Christchurch Mansion this winter
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Father Christmas will be coming to Ipswich next month to host a meet and greet with children in his grotto.
Santa Claus will be coming to Christchurch Mansion between Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 19.
During the 30-minute experience, families can enjoy a group story session before meeting Santa and receiving a special gift.
There will also be festive craft activities and well as a free Constable Christmas trial with season refreshments available in the tearoom.
Tickets start at £8 per child with a £1 ticket for an accompanying adult and can be booked online.
