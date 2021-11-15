News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

You chance to meet Santa at Christchurch Mansion this winter

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:18 PM November 15, 2021
Santa in his coronavirus secure grotto in Nowton Park 

Father Christmas will be visiting Christchurch Mansion for a meet and greet this year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Father Christmas will be coming to Ipswich next month to host a meet and greet with children in his grotto. 

Santa Claus will be coming to Christchurch Mansion between Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 19. 

During the 30-minute experience, families can enjoy a group story session before meeting Santa and receiving a special gift.

There will also be festive craft activities and well as a free Constable Christmas trial with season refreshments available in the tearoom.

Tickets start at £8 per child with a £1 ticket for an accompanying adult and can be booked online

With Christmas just over a month away there are plenty of places you can visit Santa this year in Suffolk. 

Christmas
Christchurch Mansion
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich crown court with road sign

Sacked Ipswich man crashed works van

Jane Hunt

person
The attack happened in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich town centre (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BR

Suffolk Live News

Man punched and threatened after burglar breaks into Ipswich home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Woman, 28, appears in court over alleged child sex offences

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
front of ipswich magistrates court

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Elderly man fined after dog attacks boy who was retrieving football

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon