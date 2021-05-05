Published: 7:00 PM May 5, 2021

Byron Wallen’s Four Corners will play music from their album ‘Portrait: Reflections on Belonging at the Ipswich Jazz Festival in June - Credit: Sebastien Huste

Ipswich Jazz Festival has released the confirmed line-up of this year’s event which is being held on Ipswich Waterfront at the end of June.

Tickets are now on sale for the fifth Ipswich Jazz Festival being held from June 26-27 at St Peter’s by the Waterfront Arts Centre, Ipswich.

The festival features nine very different bands over the weekend with performances showcasing a wide range of music.

Each performance costs just £10 with a limited number of concessionary tickets for Ipswich residents on low incomes at £1.

Tina May, one of the top acts at the Ipswich Jazz Festival for summer 2021 - Credit: Ipswich Jazz Festival

Appearing at the festival are: Tina May, Enrico Tomasso and the Chris Ingham Trio. Tina is renowned for her interpretations of the great jazz repertoire and Enrico Tomasso is a premier trumpeter on the jazz scene and has won the British Jazz Awards six times.

You may also want to watch:

Kansas Smitty’s a joyful, spontaneous jazz rooted in swing and blues that keeps the shows fresh and has earned the band a faithful following.

Kanas Smitty's, one of the headline acts at Ipswich Jazz Festival for 2021 - Credit: Ipswich Jazz Festival

Award nominated Byron Wallen’s Four Corners will play music from their album ‘Portrait: Reflections on Belonging’ while Derek Nash’s Picante promises to deliver a really lively gig led by one of the UK’s top saxophonists.

Alina Hip Hop Harp - internationally renowned harpist Alina Bzhezhinska and her trio - will draw from a variety of influences for their show while Xhosa Cole Trio will be playing the music of Thelonious Monk with some contemporary arrangements. Xhosa was winner of the 2018 BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year.

Jimbino Vegan and the Swing Barbarians love playing traditional New Orleans swing and jazz and at the opposite end of the jazz spectrum Motuz Group are a great example of the exciting new style of jazz being created by young musicians.

Finally Rosina Hepburn Band have come up with a sound and style that conjures up the golden age of jazz.

The organisers will carefully monitor advice and guidance about the pandemic and the festival will only go ahead if it is safe and legal to do so. Audience numbers will be limited with social distancing and other safety measures.

Tickets can be bought via the festival website.

