Published: 8:00 PM March 1, 2021

Kanas Smitty's, one of the headline acts at Ipswich Jazz Festival for 2021 - Credit: Ipswich Jazz Festival

Ipswich Jazz Festival is thrilled to announce that their annual event, based around Ipswich Waterfront, is back on the calendar for this summer.

The live event has been scheduled to run from June 26-27, 2021, and will be based at St Peter’s by the Waterfront Arts Centre, Ipswich.

The festival will feature nine very different bands over the weekend with performances showcasing the wide range of music which makes up jazz today.

Tickets will go on sale online during March and each performance will cost just £10 with a limited number of concessionary tickets for Ipswich residents on low incomes at just £1.

Tina May, one of the top acts at the Ipswich Jazz Festival for summer 2021 - Credit: Ipswich Jazz Festival

Organisers are looking at limiting audience numbers to just 30 people with ventilation, socially distanced seating and other Covid-safe practices in place. However, Ipswich Jazz Festival organisers will continue to carefully monitor advice and guidance about live performances.

The festival acts will include Tina May, Enrico Tomasso and the Chris Ingham Trio. Tina is renowned for her interpretations of the great jazz repertoire and Enrico Tomasso is a premier trumpeter on the jazz scene and has won the British Jazz Awards six times.

Also included in the line-up will be Kansas Smitty’s, who supply a joyful, spontaneous jazz rooted in swing and blues that keeps the shows fresh and the crowds faithful, award nominated Byron Wallen’s Four Corners who will play music from their album ‘Portrait: Reflections on Belonging’ and Derek Nash’s Picante, who always deliver a really lively gig led by one of the UK’s top saxophonists.

New forms of contemporary jazz will be provided by Alina Hip Hop Harp with internationally renowned harpist Alina Bzhezhinska and her trio who draw from a variety of influences, Xhosa Cole Trio who will be playing the music of Thelonious Monk with some contemporary arrangements –Xhosa was winner of the 2018 BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year – and contributions from Motuz Group, who have been heralded as a great example of the exciting new style of jazz being created by young musicians accompanied by a dancer.

For those who prefer their jazz bit more ‘trad’ music will be provided by Jimbino Vegan and the Swing Barbarians playing traditional New Orleans swing and jazz along with the Rosina Hepburn Band with a sound and style that conjures up the golden age of jazz.

This year’s Ipswich Jazz Festival (June 26-27) is dedicated to the memory of local jazz enthusiast, guitarist and Ipswich Hospital consultant haematologist, Dr Nick Dodd who died last September.

Tickets and further details are available online