Ipswich Music Day 2022: All you need to know
- Credit: citizenside.com
Ipswich Music Day 2022 will be returning this weekend to Christchurch Park, with plenty on offer for people to do over the course of the day.
The largest free one-day event in the UK will be returning for its 32nd year, with a big crowd expected.
With six stages being present, 50 local musicians, bands and singers will perform throughout the day, as well as their being four classical stages, with local choirs performing.
There will also be funfair rides available for people, as well as various food and drink stalls.
The festival has, in the past, had Suffolk singer songwriter Ed Sheeran grace one of the stages, who performed in 2009 and 2010, a couple of years before his hit song The A Team.
Performing this year will be artists such as Connor Adams, who toured with The Darkness' Grace Calver, who's debut single has almost 18,500 streams on Spotify, and Peter Hepworth, who's second single hit No.8 in the UK iTunes singer songwriter charts.
Ipswich Music Day is free to attend, and will be open 12-8 at Christchurch Park on Sunday July 3.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich man charged with string of sexual offences
- 2 Most desirable places to live in Ipswich according to estate agents
- 3 Could you offer one of these rescue animals their forever home in Suffolk?
- 4 Missing 12-year-old girl from Ipswich found safe
- 5 Tributes paid to 'calm and caring' grassroots football stalwart 'Mr Exiles'
- 6 Regent expansion project takes step forward as plans urged for approval
- 7 Popular Ipswich motorcycle show to return for 30th year
- 8 7 roadworks Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week
- 9 Revealed: All the places crimes were reported in Ipswich in April
- 10 Suffolk Pita festival returns for 10th anniversary
FULL IPSWICH MUSIC DAY 2022 LINE-UP:
Grapevine Stage: 12:00-Horn Factory, 13:00-Belinda Gillett, 13:30-L.T.P, 14:00-Peter Hepworth, 15:00-A Light Left On, 16:00-Kelly Bayfield & David Edward Booth, 16:30-Serena, 17:00-Painting the Silence, 18:00-Rob Lewis
Monument Stage: 12:00-Hemingway, 13:00-Leon O'Leary, 14:00-This Circus Life, 15:00-Tink, 15:30-Wilswood Buoys, 16:00-Red Wine Talk, 17:00-Ward Of Iron, 18:00-Coronation Kings
Suffolk New College Stage: 12:00-The Curves, 13:00-Fuze, 14:00-Jobie, 14:30-Suffolk New College Showcase, 16:30-Charcoal, 17:30-Pepps, 18:00-Dagaow, 18:30-Jah Warriors
BBC Radio Suffolk Stage: 12:00-BBC Introducing presents...Lianna Kaye, Breeze Redwine, 13:00-Harry Isaac Presley Experience and the Hip Operation, 14:00-Hurricane Alley, 15:00-Albion Mills, 16:00-Jaz and Co, 17:00-The Downsetters, 18:00-Soap Your Auntie
Crossroads Stage: 12:00-Grace Calver, 12:30-Bluefeed, 13:00-4th Labyrinth, 14:00-Collars, 15:00-Jora the Fortuneteller, 16:00-Connor Adams, 17:00-Harlee Cavender, 18:00-Reno & Rome, 19:00-Lucky No.7
Bowl Stage: 12:00-Ecto Peach, 13:00-The Psychic Pimps, 14:00-Tori McKew, 14:30-Arms to Oblivion, 15:30-Back to the Point, 16:30-Renegade Twelve, 17:30-Tempus Frayed, 18:30-Firewild
Christchurch Mansion WAG: 14:00-Ipswich Chamber Choir, 14:35-Ipswich Hospital Community Choir, 15:10-Ipswich Gilbert & Sullivan Society, 15:45-Ipswich Choral Society
Ipswich Masonic Hall: 14:00-Camerata, 14:35-Triangle, 15:10-Suffolk Constabulary Male Voice Choir, 15:45-The Silbury's
Bethesda Church: 14:00-Birkbeck Singers, 14:35-Java Junction, 15:10-Stella Acapella, 15:45-Co-op Ladies Choir
St Margaret's Church: 14:00-Marlesham Brass, 14:55-Trianon
Christchurch Mansion Lower Tudor Room: 14:00-Suffolk Poetry Society, 15:20-Ipswich Children's Book Group