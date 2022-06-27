Ipswich Music Day 2022: All you need to know

Ipswich Music day will return to Christchurch Park on Sunday July 3, with plenty on offer. - Credit: citizenside.com

Ipswich Music Day 2022 will be returning this weekend to Christchurch Park, with plenty on offer for people to do over the course of the day.

The largest free one-day event in the UK will be returning for its 32nd year, with a big crowd expected.

With six stages being present, 50 local musicians, bands and singers will perform throughout the day, as well as their being four classical stages, with local choirs performing.

Thousands of people will flock to Christchurch Park on Sunday July 3, to experience local music, rides and food - Credit: citizenside.com

There will also be funfair rides available for people, as well as various food and drink stalls.

The festival has, in the past, had Suffolk singer songwriter Ed Sheeran grace one of the stages, who performed in 2009 and 2010, a couple of years before his hit song The A Team.

Performing this year will be artists such as Connor Adams, who toured with The Darkness' Grace Calver, who's debut single has almost 18,500 streams on Spotify, and Peter Hepworth, who's second single hit No.8 in the UK iTunes singer songwriter charts.

Ed Sheeran at Ipswich Music Day in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Music Day is free to attend, and will be open 12-8 at Christchurch Park on Sunday July 3.

FULL IPSWICH MUSIC DAY 2022 LINE-UP:

Grapevine Stage: 12:00-Horn Factory, 13:00-Belinda Gillett, 13:30-L.T.P, 14:00-Peter Hepworth, 15:00-A Light Left On, 16:00-Kelly Bayfield & David Edward Booth, 16:30-Serena, 17:00-Painting the Silence, 18:00-Rob Lewis

Monument Stage: 12:00-Hemingway, 13:00-Leon O'Leary, 14:00-This Circus Life, 15:00-Tink, 15:30-Wilswood Buoys, 16:00-Red Wine Talk, 17:00-Ward Of Iron, 18:00-Coronation Kings

Suffolk New College Stage: 12:00-The Curves, 13:00-Fuze, 14:00-Jobie, 14:30-Suffolk New College Showcase, 16:30-Charcoal, 17:30-Pepps, 18:00-Dagaow, 18:30-Jah Warriors

BBC Radio Suffolk Stage: 12:00-BBC Introducing presents...Lianna Kaye, Breeze Redwine, 13:00-Harry Isaac Presley Experience and the Hip Operation, 14:00-Hurricane Alley, 15:00-Albion Mills, 16:00-Jaz and Co, 17:00-The Downsetters, 18:00-Soap Your Auntie

Crossroads Stage: 12:00-Grace Calver, 12:30-Bluefeed, 13:00-4th Labyrinth, 14:00-Collars, 15:00-Jora the Fortuneteller, 16:00-Connor Adams, 17:00-Harlee Cavender, 18:00-Reno & Rome, 19:00-Lucky No.7

Bowl Stage: 12:00-Ecto Peach, 13:00-The Psychic Pimps, 14:00-Tori McKew, 14:30-Arms to Oblivion, 15:30-Back to the Point, 16:30-Renegade Twelve, 17:30-Tempus Frayed, 18:30-Firewild

Christchurch Mansion WAG: 14:00-Ipswich Chamber Choir, 14:35-Ipswich Hospital Community Choir, 15:10-Ipswich Gilbert & Sullivan Society, 15:45-Ipswich Choral Society

Ipswich Masonic Hall: 14:00-Camerata, 14:35-Triangle, 15:10-Suffolk Constabulary Male Voice Choir, 15:45-The Silbury's

Bethesda Church: 14:00-Birkbeck Singers, 14:35-Java Junction, 15:10-Stella Acapella, 15:45-Co-op Ladies Choir

St Margaret's Church: 14:00-Marlesham Brass, 14:55-Trianon

Christchurch Mansion Lower Tudor Room: 14:00-Suffolk Poetry Society, 15:20-Ipswich Children's Book Group