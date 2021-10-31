Hal Cruttenden who is appearing at the New Wolsey's comedy week in November - Credit: Hal Cruttenden

Chuckle, grin and belly laugh through the start of November with New Wolsey Theatre's spectacular comedy week filled with stand-up stars.

The Ipswich theatre has a line up of world renowned comedians including Hal Cruttenden, John Smith and a two-night visit from the world-famous The Comedy Store during its Comedy Week.

The performances running from November 3-6, compromises of:

The John Smith Show – Stand-up comedian and actor John Smith, who is well known across the worldwide Deaf community, will bring his show The John Smith Show to Ipswich on November 3 at 7:45pm. The event will be performed entirely in British Sign Language.

The Comedy Store – The world-famous The Comedy Store will take over the New Wolsey Theatre for two nights with The Best in IMPRROV with The Comedy Store Players on November 4 at 7:45pm and Comedy Store On Tour on November 5 at 7:45pm.

Still considered the greatest improv troupe anywhere in the world, The Comedy Store Players are presenting The Best in IMPRROV which will see the near-original cast strutting their stuff on the New Wolsey stage with lightening quick reactions and world-class silliness.

There will be improvised songs and games and of course, the audience is always at the helm, leading the show with its suggestions and demands.

Comedy Store On Tour sees four of the world-famous Comedy Store’s best and brightest stand-up comedians take to the stage for two hours of belly laughing comedy. No subject will be safe, and no one will be left behind in the comedy night for grown-ups, promising that “Friday nights have never been funnier”.

Hal Cruttenden – Hal Cruttenden, one of the top touring stand-up comedians working in the UK and Ireland, will bring his show to Ipswich on November 6 at 8:15pm.

He’s toured extensively in the UK and Ireland over the last 8 years and has also taken shows to the Montreal, Melbourne, and New Zealand comedy festivals. He has also recorded three stand up specials for Next Up - ‘Tough Luvvie’, ‘Straight Outta Cruttenden’ and ‘Chubster’.

Hal wrote and starred in his own sitcom, ‘Hal’ on Radio 4 and his next tour, ‘It’s Best You Hear it From Me’ will begin in 2022.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online or by calling the theatre’s box office at 01473 295900