News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Comedy Week announced at New Wolsey Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 2:00 PM October 31, 2021
Hal Cruttenden who is appearing at the New Wolsey's comedy week in November

Hal Cruttenden who is appearing at the New Wolsey's comedy week in November - Credit: Hal Cruttenden

Chuckle, grin and belly laugh through the start of November with New Wolsey Theatre's spectacular comedy week filled with stand-up stars.

The Ipswich theatre has a line up of world renowned comedians including Hal Cruttenden, John Smith and a two-night visit from the world-famous The Comedy Store during its Comedy Week.

The performances running from  November 3-6, compromises of: 

The John Smith Show – Stand-up comedian and actor John Smith, who is well known across the worldwide Deaf community, will bring his show The John Smith Show to Ipswich on November 3 at 7:45pm. The event will be performed entirely in British Sign Language.

John Smith who is appearing as part of the New Wolsey Theatre's comedy week

John Smith who is appearing as part of the New Wolsey Theatre's comedy week in November - Credit: John Smith

The Comedy Store – The world-famous The Comedy Store will take over the New Wolsey Theatre for two nights with The Best in IMPRROV with The Comedy Store Players on November 4 at 7:45pm and Comedy Store On Tour on November 5 at 7:45pm.

You may also want to watch:

Still considered the greatest improv troupe anywhere in the world, The Comedy Store Players are presenting The Best in IMPRROV which will see the near-original cast strutting their stuff on the New Wolsey stage with lightening quick reactions and world-class silliness.

There will be improvised songs and games and of course, the audience is always at the helm, leading the show with its suggestions and demands.

Most Read

  1. 1 Derelict water tower in Rushmere St Andrew to be converted into a house
  2. 2 Man arrested after controlled explosion on suspect package at Stansted Airport
  3. 3 Man, 60, caught with more than 18,000 indecent images of children
  1. 4 How Suffolk's current Covid figures compare to November 2020 lockdown
  2. 5 Matchday Recap: Goals either side of half-time see Town beaten
  3. 6 See the faces of the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week
  4. 7 Jailed in October: The Suffolk criminals locked up this month
  5. 8 'Fish are relaxing' – Childhood dream fulfilled by Ipswich marine store
  6. 9 First look at options for major upgrade of Copdock Interchange
  7. 10 Stansted Airport evacuated after suspicious package found

Comedy Store On Tour sees four of the world-famous Comedy Store’s best and brightest stand-up comedians take to the stage for two hours of belly laughing comedy. No subject will be safe, and no one will be left behind in the comedy night for grown-ups, promising that “Friday nights have never been funnier”.

Hal Cruttenden who is appearing at the New Wolsey's comedy week in November

Hal Cruttenden who is appearing at the New Wolsey's comedy week in November - Credit: Hal Cruttenden

Hal Cruttenden – Hal Cruttenden, one of the top touring stand-up comedians working in the UK and Ireland, will bring his show to Ipswich on November 6 at 8:15pm.

He’s toured extensively in the UK and Ireland over the last 8 years and has also taken shows to the Montreal, Melbourne, and New Zealand comedy festivals. He has also recorded three stand up specials for Next Up - ‘Tough Luvvie’, ‘Straight Outta Cruttenden’ and ‘Chubster’. 

Hal wrote and starred in his own sitcom, ‘Hal’ on Radio 4 and his next tour, ‘It’s Best You Hear it From Me’ will begin in 2022.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online  or by calling the theatre’s box office at 01473 295900

Comedy
Theatre
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans have been submitted to turn the Golden Ship Inn on Cliff Road, in Ipswich, Suffolk, into flats

Planning

Plans submitted to turn historic 160-year-old Ipswich pub to flats

Timothy Bradford

person
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Woman avoids jail by 'hair's breadth' for dealing drugs from Ipswich flat

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
This is the alcohol drinks litter seen near a playground in Ipswich. 

Environment News

Fury at 'unnerving' groups' booze litter at Ipswich playground

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A14 is currently closed due to an overturned lorry

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after HGV crashes into central reservation

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon