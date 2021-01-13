Published: 4:30 PM January 13, 2021

Author Marian Keyes will be responding to readers' questions as part of her 'at home' interviews available through the Ipswich Regent - Credit: PA Photo/Dean Chalkley

Ipswich Regent Theatre has launched a new season of live streamed events with famous writers talking about their new books for audiences to enjoy in their own homes.

Mel Giedroyc is one of the famous names who will be staging intimate 'at home' interviews to celebrate their latest books - Credit: Fane Productions

The new project with online production company Fane Online features a variety of authors and personalities including Great British Bake Off winner Nancy Birtwhistle, bestselling novelist Kate Mosse, broadcaster Nicky Campbell as well as famous names like Stacey Dooley and comedian Mel Giedroyc.

Many of these online conversations relate to the publication of new books and the authors will be discussing their inspiration for their work and the themes throughout. Previous authors in 2020 included Graham Norton, Ian Rankin, Nadiya Hussain as well as personalities from Ipswich Regent’s previous seasons such as Dick & Angel Strawbridge and the Hairy Bikers.

TV investigator and documentary film-maker Stacey Dooley who will be giving 'At Home' audiences a glimpse into her busy life - Credit: Fane Productions

Audiences have the option to buy a standard ticket or a ticket that includes the book associated with the event. All events will be filmed to the highest quality, delivering an at-home cinema-style experience that goes beyond the standard live stream. Ticket holders can watch the event live, or for up to 48 hours after the original stream.

Sarah Barber, portfolio holder for the town centre, said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to offer even more live streamed events from Fane into 2021, just as the country enters into its third lockdown. This impressive selection of live events should have something for everyone to enjoy – especially if you have received any of these books as gifts”

The live streams are on sale now:

A Night in with Richard Flanagan – Thursday January 14

A Night in with Ella Risbridger – Tuesday January 19

A Night in with Nancy Birtwhistle – Tuesday January 19

A Night in with Kate Mosse – Wednesday January 20

A Night in with Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu – Thursday January 21

A Night in with Jacqueline Woodson – Thursday January 28

A Night in with Nikesh Shukla – Wednesday February 3

A Night in with Marian Keyes – Thursday February 4

A Night in with Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Thursday February 11

A Night in with Stacey Dooley – Friday February 12

A Night in with Raven Smith – Wednesday February 17

A Night in with Nicky Campbell – Thursday February 18

A Night in with Sarah J Maas – Saturday February 20

Emma Barnett: Periods, Power and Politics – Sunday February 21

A Night in with Louise Pentland – Tuesday February 23

A Night in with Kiley Reid – Friday February 26

A Night in with Anna Jones – Friday March 5

A Night in with Mel Giedroyc – Tuesday March 30 & Wednesday 31

Tickets for the live streamed events are now available to book online at the Ipswich Regent website.