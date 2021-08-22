News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Children can meet an owl and chat to their favourite author

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 12:00 PM August 22, 2021   
Wild World Heroes is the theme for the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge.

Children in Ipswich will get the chance to meet a bird of prey as Auckland the owl swoops in for a visit to Chantry Library next month. 

Auckland, who comes from the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, will be visiting on September 2, to celebrate the end of Suffolk Libraries summer reading challenge

This year the challenge has been based around the theme Wild World Heroes and is just part of an exciting schedule Suffolk Libraries have organised for the summer holidays. 

From Monday, August 23 to Saturday, August 28, they will be running an online children's book festival featuring comedian and Sunday Times bestselling author Danny Wallace, who will be  talking about his latest book 'The Day the Screens Went Blank'. 

Also proudly appearing on the festival line-up will be Suffolk librarian Sophie Green who will be chatting online to children about her popular Potkin and Stubbs trilogy. 

Susan Jones, education officer at Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, with Titch the tawny owl and children at Stowmarket Library. 

The owl visit and book festival must be booked in advance on the Suffolk Libraries websitesuffolklibraries.co.uk. Both events are free but Suffolk Libraries do welcome donations. 

Find out more about what children in Suffolk can get up to in the summer holidays by joining the Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group - here. 






Education News
Days Out Guide
Chantry News
Ipswich News
Suffolk

