There is an exciting summer ahead for the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich as they open their new performance space and welcome families for a jam packed schedule of outdoor events.

The theatre on Civic Drive has used the challenges of the Covid pandemic as motivation to push forward with its work on the outdoor space which will be known as 'The Bowl.'

On Friday evening members of the public will get their first glimpse of The Bowl, as the New Wolsey announces their long-awaited autumn season, which will include their much loved Rock 'n' Roll panto and the follow up to Ipswich Town musical 'Our Blue Heaven'.

Friday's launch night will also mark the start of four consecutive weekends of ' 'Swich on Summer' events where hundreds of people will be able enjoy live performances outdoors, with plenty of room for social distancing.

Highlights on the 'Swich on Summer line-up include a 'Disco Tea Party' featuring leading drag and cabaret artists and performances from the Suffolk Soul Singers.

On Saturday, July 24, children will be able to enjoy carnival dancing and arts and craft workshops where they can create masks, puppets and instruments.

Full details of the line-up for each weekend can be found on the New Wolsey website.

The New Wolsey Theatre CEO, Sarah Holmes, has outlined what coronavirus measures will remain in place following Freedom Day.

She said: "Once restrictions are lifted on Monday July 19, we will continue workplace testing for our artists and staff, and we will continue to support and encourage mask wearing indoors, while recognising this will be a personal choice.

"We will also continue our enhanced Covid cleaning regime inside the auditorium and in all public spaces.

"Our first performance in a non-socially distanced auditorium will be ‘babies’ on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th of August. Our Autumn Season will be sold in a non-socially distanced auditorium."

She added: "We hope local people will come along to see what we've done with the place and have a great time seeing live performance again."

