News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Britain's poshest train returns to Suffolk for festive trip

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:39 PM December 15, 2021
The Northern Belle arrived in Ipswich for a special journey. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Northern Belle arrived in Ipswich for a special journey. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Passengers stepped into Christmas on board Britain's poshest train as it passed through Ipswich as part of a festive lunch experience. 

The Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express Group, jingled its way into Ipswich station at around 1pm today before setting off on a a five-hour round trip across the countryside.

Richard and Gill Guenigault about to board the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Richard and Gill Guenigault about to board the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The dining train features 1930s-style Pullman carriages named after British castles and stately homes.

Passenger Gavin Bilyard said: "It is a little bit of luxury for a couple of hours which you don't get everyday and the food and service is fantastic." 

Stuart and David Saunders waiting to board the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Stuart and David Saunders waiting to board the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Prices for the Christmas lunch aboard the luxury train, which features a seven-course meal, including a cheeseboard with biscuits and chutneys, are £289 per person. 

There is also a welcome champagne reception, a bottle of wine per couple and table magicians.

Passenger Graham Frid travelled with his wife and they have been coming on the Northern Belle since 2004.

Glamourous passengers wait to board the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Glamourous passengers wait to board the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman taken to hospital after reports of person in the water
  2. 2 Dock Stop Cafe in Felixstowe to close after 28 years
  3. 3 Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'
  1. 4 Man jailed after driving nearly 90mph during police chase
  2. 5 Hughes store in town centre to close down
  3. 6 Calls grow for new A12/A14 link road at Copdock interchange
  4. 7 Ice rink to open at Ipswich Winter Wonderland
  5. 8 Lack of PCR tests available in Suffolk
  6. 9 Have you visited the best pub in the Ipswich area yet?
  7. 10 Vote for the best Christmas lights in Suffolk

He said: "I like it because I'm old fashioned and it isn't just the Northern Belle but we also go on the British Pullman and Orient Express.

"I don't care what is pulling the train, whether steam or diesel, as long as the champagne glasses are always full."

Stacy and Claire waiting to board the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Stacy and Claire waiting to board the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Asked about worries over the Omicron variant, he added: "Looking at the demographic of people going on, the chances are most are double jabbed and have had a booster too." 

Doreen Urry came with her family and said they are regular riders on the luxury train.

Passengers enjoy some champagne as they set off on the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Passengers enjoy some champagne as they set off on the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said: "Last year was the first time in about 20 years I haven't been because of Covid, it is brilliant - the service is good." 

With more people opting for staycations due to restrictions on travelling abroad, the Northern Belle has been even more popular. 

Passengers enjoy some champagne as they set off on the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Passengers enjoy some champagne as they set off on the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ben Speer, train manager, said: "We have more people from the UK on board spending money they would on foreign holidays on this as a nice treat and something a bit different." 

For more information on The Northern Belle and a schedule of journeys, click here

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich remains open

A14 | Updated

Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Covid-19 drive-through testing centre near the Copdock interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LU

Coronavirus

Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne pictured during the Shrewsbury Town game.

'Taken a massive toll' - Town striker and partner share personal heartbreak

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Farmfoods is replacing the Aldi supermarket in Meredith Road, Ipswich

Retail

New Farmfoods supermarket replacing Aldi opening in Ipswich this week

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon