Great British Bake Off Star Paul Hollywood coming to Ipswich

Published: 12:01 AM October 4, 2021

Paul Hollywood is coming to the Ipswich Regent next year - Credit: Press Association Images

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood will be putting on a baking masterclass when he comes to Ipswich next year as part of his new tour.

The television judge will be entertaining the audience at the Ipswich Regent when he comes to do a live demonstration on Monday, November 7 next year.

Working with a fully equipped on-stage kitchen, Hollywood will be sharing all his tricks of the trade with the audience.

Speaking about the tour, Hollywood said: “This is a really exciting announcement for me. It is some years since I’ve been on tour so I can’t wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again.

“We’ll have some fun and you’ll learn some tips along the way so it’s the perfect recipe for a great night out.”

The tour starts in Oxford and he will also perform in Newcastle, London, Brighton, Bath, Liverpool, Southend and Manchester, among other towns and cities.



Ben Hatton, director of theatre at tour promoters Cuffe & Taylor, said: "Taking Paul Hollywood on tour is something we have wanted to do for some time.



"Paul is a British baking legend and I have no doubt audiences will flock to see him working his magic on stage while imparting some of his famed humour."

Audiences returned to the Regent in earnest in July with Anton & Giovanni, the first show there for nearly 500 days thanks to the series of Covid lockdowns.

The theatre has a packed autumn season with comedians Ross Noble, John Bishop and Rob Brydon both visiting and plays including Fascinating Aida.

In December the theatre will stage The Magical Music of Harry Potter before the annual pantomime returns at Christmas following a break last year.

Mike 'Squeaky' McClean is back at the venue and heading up the cast of Aladdin. Tickets are currently on sale for the ever-popular family show.

Tickets for the Paul Hollywood show will be on sale online from 10am on Friday, October 8.