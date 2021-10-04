News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Great British Bake Off Star Paul Hollywood coming to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:01 AM October 4, 2021   
28/01/20 PA File Photo of Paul Hollywood with the challenge award in the Press Room during the Natio

Paul Hollywood is coming to the Ipswich Regent next year - Credit: Press Association Images

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood will be putting on a baking masterclass when he comes to Ipswich next year as part of his new tour. 

The television judge will be entertaining the audience at the Ipswich Regent when he comes to do a live demonstration on Monday, November 7 next year. 

Working with a fully equipped on-stage kitchen, Hollywood will be sharing all his tricks of the trade with the audience. 

Speaking about the tour, Hollywood said: “This is a really exciting announcement for me. It is some years since I’ve been on tour so I can’t wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again.

“We’ll have some fun and you’ll learn some tips along the way so it’s the perfect recipe for a great night out.”

You may also want to watch:

The tour starts in Oxford and he will also perform in Newcastle, London, Brighton, Bath, Liverpool, Southend and Manchester, among other towns and cities.


Ben Hatton, director of theatre at tour promoters Cuffe & Taylor, said: "Taking Paul Hollywood on tour is something we have wanted to do for some time.


"Paul is a British baking legend and I have no doubt audiences will flock to see him working his magic on stage while imparting some of his famed humour."

Audiences returned to the Regent in earnest in July with Anton & Giovanni, the first show there for nearly 500 days thanks to the series of Covid lockdowns.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich road closed after crash
  2. 2 Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel fireworks display
  3. 3 Torrential rain shuts Cornhill stage at Sound City
  1. 4 'Fix me I'm broken' - graffiti plea over potholes
  2. 5 'You are not wasting the doctor's time' - breast cancer survivor's message
  3. 6 Early morning marathon dad cheered over finish line by biggest fans
  4. 7 New social housing development to welcome eight families
  5. 8 Skipper Morsy on Town's reality check at 'horrible, disgusting and like a non-league team' Accrington
  6. 9 'He's my friend' - Ipswich youngster thanks bin men for lockdown laughs
  7. 10 Unpopular opinion - I refuse to let my children go Trick or Treating

The theatre has a packed autumn season with comedians Ross Noble, John Bishop and Rob Brydon both visiting and plays including Fascinating Aida.

In December the theatre will stage The Magical Music of Harry Potter before the annual pantomime returns at Christmas following a break last year.

Mike 'Squeaky' McClean is back at the venue and heading up the cast of Aladdin. Tickets are currently on sale for the ever-popular family show.

Tickets for the Paul Hollywood show will be on sale online from 10am on Friday, October 8.

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Ransom, at the tobacco stand, said the move has "killed" traders.

Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich market traders face struggle to survive

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Woman drunk at wheel with child in car could face jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The flytipping was found at Orwell Country Park in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Anger as fly-tipping dumped at Ipswich beauty spot

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Reports of a crash is causing severe delays on the A14 near Ipswich 

A14

Severe delays on A14 as car crashes into barrier

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon