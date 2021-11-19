Ben Elton and Queen's We Will Rock you coming to Ipswich
- Credit: Johan Persson
Get ready to hear the music of Queen in a whole new way as Ben Elton's musical We Will Rock You comes to Ipswich.
Directed by the writer himself, the production's UK tour, previously suspended due to the pandemic, will be hitting Ipswich for a week from Monday, May 9 next year.
Rather than taking the easy option, and basing his musical on the history of Queen, Elton wrote a story about a dystopian future, where everyone looks and dresses the same, and the battle of a group of bohemians trying to revive individual culture.
The music of the band punctuates this story, with song inspired characters including the GaGa children, The Killer Queen, and the play's hero's Scaramouche and Galileo Figaro.
Featuring Queen songs, including I Want to Break Free, Bohemian Rhapsody, and the eponymous We Will Rock You this show promises to be a two-and-a-half-hour long opportunity to let your hair down and rock out.