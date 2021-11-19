News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ben Elton and Queen's We Will Rock you coming to Ipswich

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:19 PM November 19, 2021
WE WILL ROCK YOU by Ben Elton, Writer and Director

We Will Rock You, the musical by Ben Elton featuring the Songs of Queen will be coming to Ipswich next May - Credit: Johan Persson

Get ready to hear the music of Queen in a whole new way as Ben Elton's musical We Will Rock You comes to Ipswich. 

Directed by the writer himself, the production's UK tour, previously suspended due to the pandemic, will be hitting Ipswich for a week from Monday, May 9 next year. 

Rather than taking the easy option, and basing his musical on the history of Queen, Elton wrote a story about a dystopian future, where everyone looks and dresses the same, and the battle of a group of bohemians trying to revive individual culture.

We will rock you directed by ben elton and featuring the songs of queen is coming to Ipswich

The bohemians are the last free people in the dystopian iplanet the play is set on - Credit: Johan Persson

The music of the band punctuates this story, with song inspired characters including the GaGa children, The Killer Queen, and the play's hero's Scaramouche and Galileo Figaro. 

We will rock you by ben elton featuring the songs of queen will be in ipswich this may

The GaGa kids are the happy citizens of the dystopia the play takes place in. They all listen to the same music, wear the same clothes, and think the same things. - Credit: Johan Persson

Featuring Queen songs, including I Want to Break Free, Bohemian Rhapsody, and the eponymous We Will Rock You this show promises to be a two-and-a-half-hour long opportunity to let your hair down and rock out. 

