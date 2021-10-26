News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Red Rose Chain sets sail for Treasure Island this Christmas

Andrew Clarke

Published: 11:00 AM October 26, 2021   
The cast of Red Rose Chain's Christmas Show, Treasure Island. Photos: Bill Jackson

Plenty of pirate antics in a previous Red Rose Chain Christmas production of Treasure Island. A new online production becomes available on December 17.

Red Rose Chain has announced a new online production to entertain audiences this Christmas.

Artistic director Joanna Carrick is planning a new, specially filmed, version of that classic pirate adventure Treasure Island to be streamed from December 17.

Jo said: “Faced with the unexpected absence of the actors, set, costumes and props, Gideon the intern and Mandy from accounts must pull off the impossible and bring the story of Treasure Island to life for the audience! 

The cast of Red Rose Chain's Christmas Show, Treasure Island. Photos: Bill Jackson

The cast of Red Rose Chain in a previous Christmas production of Treasure Island. A new online production becomes available on December 17. - Credit: Bill Jackson

“Mischief, mayhem, and mutiny ensue as we follow the young cabin boy Jim Hawkins and the mysterious Long John Silver on an adventure to find treasure across the seven seas.

"Audiences might remember Red Rose Chain’s 'splendidly bonkers' (The Reviews Hub) production of Treasure Island back in 2016 and this new online show, specially filmed at The Avenue Theatre for everyone to enjoy from home, promises to be even funnier and filled with brand new action, songs, and a few special surprises.”

She added that Treasure Island will also be available for special streaming performances in schools and residential homes. For more information on this service email info@redrosechain.com.

She said: “Our magical digital production of Alice in Wonderland last year was so well received that we decided that we wanted to return to the format this year. The more we work with this technology the more we learn and the more ambitious and exciting we can become. Treasure Island is going to be amazing.”

Tickets to stream online start at a donation of £10. Treasure Island is raising vital funds to support their inclusive community programme which provides creative and social opportunities at The Avenue Theatre for young people and adults with disabilities and mental health diagnoses.

Treasure Island runs until January 3, 2022. Tickets can be booked online at the Red Rose Chain website

