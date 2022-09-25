Thousands expected during retro car festival

Retro car fans have a chance to today to see some classic vehicles during the ninth edition of a camping festival that is taking place this weekend in Ipswich.

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival is taking place at Trinity Park all weekend - and ends today, Sunday, September 25.

The show is on from 9am to 5pm today and day tickets are available on the gate.

The chilled-out show offers a genuine VW camping festival experience - like how it used to be back in the day.

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

Ian Pond, the organiser of the festival, said: “Our festival is not only for Volkswagens. It’s a very family-orientated event.

“You can bring a caravan, a tent or a camper van, anything you like.

“We’ll provide live music, trade stools, including food trucks and kids' entertainment.

“If you’ve got a cool VW, then you could be in with a chance of winning a unique trophy for your respective category!”

Show & Shine contest will take place on Sunday and will be divided into two categories - pre and post-'89.

All money raised during the contest will go to a local charity.

Mr Pond added: “Last year we welcomed five thousand visitors and we hope this year will be even better.

“We’d like everybody to have a nice, relaxing weekend and see some beautiful vehicles.”







