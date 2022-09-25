Thousands expected during retro car festival
- Credit: Contributed
Retro car fans have a chance to today to see some classic vehicles during the ninth edition of a camping festival that is taking place this weekend in Ipswich.
Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival is taking place at Trinity Park all weekend - and ends today, Sunday, September 25.
The show is on from 9am to 5pm today and day tickets are available on the gate.
The chilled-out show offers a genuine VW camping festival experience - like how it used to be back in the day.
Ian Pond, the organiser of the festival, said: “Our festival is not only for Volkswagens. It’s a very family-orientated event.
“You can bring a caravan, a tent or a camper van, anything you like.
“We’ll provide live music, trade stools, including food trucks and kids' entertainment.
“If you’ve got a cool VW, then you could be in with a chance of winning a unique trophy for your respective category!”
Show & Shine contest will take place on Sunday and will be divided into two categories - pre and post-'89.
All money raised during the contest will go to a local charity.
Mr Pond added: “Last year we welcomed five thousand visitors and we hope this year will be even better.
“We’d like everybody to have a nice, relaxing weekend and see some beautiful vehicles.”