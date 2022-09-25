News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Thousands expected during retro car festival

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 6:30 AM September 25, 2022
Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

Retro car fans have a chance to today to see some classic vehicles during the ninth edition of a camping festival that is taking place this weekend in Ipswich. 

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival is taking place at Trinity Park all weekend - and ends today, Sunday, September 25. 

The show is on from 9am to 5pm today and day tickets are available on the gate.

The chilled-out show offers a genuine VW camping festival experience - like how it used to be back in the day. 

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

Ian Pond, the organiser of the festival, said: “Our festival is not only for Volkswagens. It’s a very family-orientated event. 

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

“You can bring a caravan, a tent or a camper van, anything you like. 

“We’ll provide live music, trade stools, including food trucks and kids' entertainment. 

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist dies after crashing into telegraph pole in Suffolk village
  2. 2 Police searching for missing 16-year-old from Ipswich
  3. 3 Former M&S homes and shop plan is making progress
  1. 4 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  2. 5 Revealed: The most expensive villages to buy a house in Suffolk
  3. 6 Much-loved Suffolk café re-opens after shock summer closure 
  4. 7 Man charged with killing motorcyclist in A14 crash remanded in custody
  5. 8 Ipswich paedophile jailed for sending sexual messages to teenage girl
  6. 9 Felixstowe firework event cancelled due to 'uncertainty' over potential ban
  7. 10 70 families collected food essentials at new pop-up food bank

“If you’ve got a cool VW, then you could be in with a chance of winning a unique trophy for your respective category!” 

Show & Shine contest will take place on Sunday and will be divided into two categories - pre and post-'89. 

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

All money raised during the contest will go to a local charity. 

Mr Pond added: “Last year we welcomed five thousand visitors and we hope this year will be even better. 

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich

Retro Dub Suffolk VW Festival at Trinity Park in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

“We’d like everybody to have a nice, relaxing weekend and see some beautiful vehicles.” 



Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash on the A14 outside Ipswich

A14

Man charged after motorcyclist dies in A14 crash outside Ipswich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Queues outside Gandhi Pizza in St Peter's Street on the opening night

New pizza restaurant sees huge opening night queues

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The site of the former Norsk Hydro factory has been approved for up to 85 homes since 2019.

69 home plan proposed for former Ipswich factory site

Abygail Fossett

person
Police want to speak to two men in connection with the attack in Ipswich town centre

Suffolk Live News

Witness appeal launched after man seriously injured in Ipswich attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon