Video

Published: 7:00 PM August 3, 2021

The Lego graffiti wall at the Brick History exhibition which is in Ipswich at the moment - Credit: Archant

Suffolk Archive's new home The Hold is currently hosting a family friendly Lego exhibition - which you can book for and see up until the end of September 2021.

Here's everything you need to know if you are heading to the Ipswich Waterfront to see the 'Brick History' exhibition with your little ones during the school holidays.

Who is it aimed at?

Brick History has something for everyone. Whilst I was there I saw parents, grandparents and children aged between five and 12, taking a good look at the impressive models on display. To be fair it seemed to be the grandparents that were enjoying themselves the most at some points!

There are some impressive Lego sculptures on show at The Hold raging from the Globe to dinosaurs - Credit: Sam Emmens

I would in no way describe myself as a 'Lego enthusiast' but I was amazed by the creativity that went into each model.

You may also want to watch:

My highlight was the model of the Underground Railroad which taught me something about American history in the mid-19th century, my six-year-old daughter Rosie said her favourites were the dinosaurs and the pirates!

How long can you spend there?

Mums have said that you can only spend around 30 minutes to enjoy the exhibition which I would have to agree with - depending on the attention span of your children and how much they love Lego - some of the older kids were taking a bit longer to look at each model.

We spent around 20 minutes looking around the main Brick History room and then Rosie spent about five - 10 minutes getting stuck into the Lego graffiti wall which was a big hit.

There was a friendly lady on hand to explain everything to us, she pointed us in the direction of another section of The Hold where we could see the Lego model of the Sutton Hoo helmet and a few extras including a skeleton dinosaur and some rainbow Pride Lego.

Top tip - book your tickets before you are arrive on The Hold's website.

Rosie enjoying the Lego exhibition in Ipswich during her school holidays - Credit: Suzanne Day

What is The Hold like?

I was really looking forward to having a look around The Hold and I am happy to say I wasn't disappointed - the building had a refreshing, open feel to it.

In the main foyer there is a lot of space for social distancing, and plenty of hand sanitiser stations, if that is something you want to consider before planning a trip.

The room housing the Lego exhibition is quite small but there is a one way system set out on the floor and helpful members of staff are on hand to encourage people to wash their hands and wear a face covering if they are able to do so.

The Hold on Ipswich Waterfront is hosting the Brick History exhibition over the summer holidays - more information about the events they have lined up can be found on their website. - Credit: Archant

There is also a funky looking café on site with outdoor seating, and toilets which were immaculately clean.

Alongside the Brick History exhibition there are lots of Lego themed craft activities and other events at The Hold this summer - details are on their website suffolkarchives.co.uk.

The Hold in Ipswich is being promoted by Head East, an exciting cultural tourism campaign for Norfolk and Suffolk.

If you are on the hunt for more things to do in the summer holidays take a look at the Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group.