Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant bringing new band to Ipswich Corn Exchange

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 8:00 PM November 23, 2021
Robert Plant's new band, Saving Grace, are coming to the Ipswich Corn Exchange 

Robert Plant's new band, Saving Grace, are coming to the Ipswich Corn Exchange - Credit: Indie Images Photography

Rock legend Robert Plant will take the stage in Ipswich on December 10 with his new band, Saving Grace.

The Led Zeppelin lead singer and lyricist is set to appear at the Corn Exchange with the music co-operative, also featuring Portuguese singer-songwriter Suzi Dian.

The 73-year-old star's latest visit to town comes shortly after the 50th anniversary of the iconic gig he performed with Led Zep at St Matthew's Baths Hall on November 15, 1971. 

Saving Grace also features Oli Jefferson on percussion,  Tony Kelsey on mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars, and Matt Worley, on banjo, cuatro (a Latin American string instrument), acoustic and baritone guitars.  

The band was formed in 2019 and has performed a number of gigs in the UK this year, after a US tour planned for 2020 had to be cancelled due to Covid.

The five musicians work in harmony, reworking a selection of diverse cover versions that have been collected from various places to create a musical journey.

Tickets can be booked from the Ipswich Corn Exchange box office.



Ipswich News

