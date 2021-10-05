Published: 3:00 PM October 5, 2021

Ross Noble is bringing his new stand-up show 'Humournoid' to the Ipswich Regent on October 14 - Credit: Supplied

Geordie comedian Ross Noble is returning to the stage at the Ipswich Regent for the first time since his sell-out ‘El Hablador’ comedy tour in 2018.

This latest tour titled ‘Humournoid’ will see Ross once again exploring the outer-reaches of his own surreal universe, bringing his own idiosyncratic perspective to the trials and tribulations of daily life.

This tour was supposed to have hit the road in spring 2020 but became one of the many Covid casualties when theatres were forced to close in response to the pandemic – now Ross is keen to make up for lost time and bring some cheer of an embattled population.

Ross has a knack of taking the most mundane elements and creates comedy magic by putting a fantastical twist on key elements which we all recognise.

In addition to his stand-up tours Ross is a familiar face and voice on a variety of comedy panel shows including ‘QI’ (BBC One), ‘Have I Got News for You’ (BBC One) and ‘Just a Minute' (BBC Radio 4). Ross has also recently fronted Ross Noble: Off Road (Dave).

Ross Noble ‘Humournoid’’ is at the Ipswich Regent on October 14, 2021. Tickets are priced at £29 and can be booked online