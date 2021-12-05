Gallery
More than 1,500 visitors enjoy church Christmas Tree Festival
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The lights of the Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary le Tower are burning bright, with more than 100 trees decorating Ipswich's civic church.
Reverend Tom Mumford said: "The response to the Christmas Tree Festival has been fantastic.
"In just two-and-a-half days we've seen more than 1,500 visitors through the door.
"People have commented on the warmth of the welcome, the quality of the homemade food in our café, the brilliant children's activities and entertainment on offer.
"We just want the people of Ipswich to know that this is your town church, everyone is welcome here, we want you to feel at home.
"The Christmas Tree Festival is just one way in which we want to spread Christmas joy, all of which springs out of the love of God, shown through his coming among us on that first Christmas Day in the baby Jesus."
The festival will run until 6pm on Wednesday December 8, with opening times listed on the church website.
