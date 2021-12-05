More than 1,500 visitors enjoy church Christmas Tree Festival

Gallery

Daisy Finley attends the Christmas tree festival at St Mary Le Tower in Ipswich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The lights of the Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary le Tower are burning bright, with more than 100 trees decorating Ipswich's civic church.

Reverend Tom Mumford said: "The response to the Christmas Tree Festival has been fantastic.

"In just two-and-a-half days we've seen more than 1,500 visitors through the door.

The Christmas tree festival at St Mary Le Tower in Ipswich. The Reverend Tom Mumford. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"People have commented on the warmth of the welcome, the quality of the homemade food in our café, the brilliant children's activities and entertainment on offer.

"We just want the people of Ipswich to know that this is your town church, everyone is welcome here, we want you to feel at home.

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights Trail. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Christmas tree festival at St Mary Le Tower in Ipswich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Christmas tree festival at St Mary Le Tower in Ipswich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The Christmas Tree Festival is just one way in which we want to spread Christmas joy, all of which springs out of the love of God, shown through his coming among us on that first Christmas Day in the baby Jesus."

The Christmas tree festival at St Mary Le Tower in Ipswich. Evelyn Finley. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Christmas Trees are on display until December 8. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Christmas tree festival at St Mary Le Tower in Ipswich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The festival will run until 6pm on Wednesday December 8, with opening times listed on the church website.