Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley coming to Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:02 AM September 23, 2021   
Stacey Dooley is coming to the Ipswich Regent as part of her new tour

Stacey Dooley is coming to the Ipswich Regent as part of her new tour - Credit: PA/Archant

Strictly Come Dancing winner and investigative journalist Stacey Dooley will be appearing at the Ipswich Regent as part of her new tour.

Dooley will be coming to the Ipswich Regent on Monday, February 28, 2022, where she will talk about her new book Are You Really OK? Understanding Britain’s Mental Health Emergency.

The 34-year-old, who won Strictly in 2018, confirmed she would be coming to the Regent in a post on Instagram.

The television presenter's book explores the mental health crisis in the UK and in particular how it impacts young people which was inspired by two of her documentaries. 

She will also touch on other issues she has tackled in her programmes including poverty, addiction, identity, the pressures of social media.

Tickets for the show will be on sale from Friday, September 24, and will be available online.  

Author Picture Icon
