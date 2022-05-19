News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

‘Women Don’t Do Such Things!’, Queen Victoria said

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 5:43 PM May 19, 2022
Women Don't Do Such Things

Women Don't Do Such Things - Credit: Simon Lee Photography Suffolk UK

There are only four weeks left to visit an exhibition at the Suffolk Archives that presents moving stories of pioneering women from Suffolk.

‘Women Don’t Do Such Things!’, a free exhibition located at The Hold in Ipswich, encourages the visitors to step back in time and walk in the footsteps of Suffolk women who have broken down barriers in their communities, careers and countries throughout history. 

The Women Don't Do Such Things exhibition

The Women Don't Do Such Things exhibition - Credit: The Women Don't Do Such Things exhibition

Councillor Andrew Reid, Cabinet Member for Heritage at Suffolk County Council, said: “The exhibition offers a fascinating insight into the lives and experiences of some inspiring women from Suffolk.  

“Suffolk Archives have put together a full programme of events to support the exhibition including curator tours and craft workshops, as well as talks from our archivists and local historians. This is a great chance to find out more about local history, and to come and visit The Hold, and bring that history to life.” 

The Women Don't Do Such Things exhibition

The Women Don't Do Such Things exhibition - Credit: Simon Lee Photography Suffolk UK

One of the displays explores the Women’s Land Army in Suffolk during World War II. The exhibition has been compiled by a local historian Nicky Reynold and includes original Women’s Land Army uniforms, documents and photographs. 

Emily Shepperson, Exhibition and Interpretation Officer at Suffolk Archives, said: “The title of the exhibition is taken from a phrase allegedly said by Queen Victoria. 

“In 1885 the Criminal Law Amendment Act was passed which included measures to criminalise same-sex activity between men, but there was no mention of women. According to legend, this is because when the draft legislation was shown to Queen Victoria, she refused to sign unless all mention of women was removed, as ‘Women Don’t Do Such Things!’ 

The Women Don't Do Such Things exhibition

The Women Don't Do Such Things exhibition - Credit: Simon Lee Photography Suffolk UK

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk campsite named among the best in the UK by the Guardian
  2. 2 Woman injured after car flips on its roof near Ipswich
  3. 3 Developer criticised for 'failing to meet obligations'
  1. 4 Company fined £12,000 for repeatedly failing to clear Ipswich flat's waste
  2. 5 Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected to affect travel
  3. 6 Men convicted of kidnap and rape of Ipswich girl
  4. 7 'Blood rain' could fall this week as thunderstorms move in
  5. 8 Forbidden Suffolk: 6 places you can't visit in the county
  6. 9 Food review: ‘The Botanist in Ipswich lives up to the hype’
  7. 10 Cyclist injured after colliding with car in busy Ipswich road

“Although this exchange is highly unlikely to have ever happened, the phrase lives on as an example of attitudes towards the long-lived, rigid expectations of women’s behaviour, characters, and the lives they could live.” 

The displays are extended by other entertainments, e.g., the Escape Room: Margaret Catchpole, where the participants have to solve the puzzles and collect the resources to make their way to freedom. 

The Women Don't Do Such Things exhibition

The Women Don't Do Such Things exhibition - Credit: Simon Lee Photography Suffolk UK

The exhibition runs until Sunday, June 19 at The Hold on Ipswich Waterfront. The exhibition admission is free, while events are ticketed. The tickets can be booked online in advance. 

Women Don't Do Such Things exhibition

Women Don't Do Such Things exhibition - Credit: Simon Lee Photography Suffolk UK


Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in an assault in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry, Ipswich on Monday evening (May 16)

Suffolk Live News | Video

Man stabbed in back and sides in Ipswich attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in an assault in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry, Ipswich on Monday evening (May 16)

Suffolk Constabulary

Two arrests made following stabbing

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Ciaran, April and son Elijah Kelly with pinky the dog who was found near a Sainsburys in Ipswich Pi

'We're lucky to get her back' - Drone finds missing Pinky after 17 days

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
The air ambulance was called to the A12 outside Colchester after the crash

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after air ambulance called to three-lorry crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon