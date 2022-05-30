5 places where you can see fireworks in Suffolk for the Queen's Jubilee

Five places you can see fireworks this week in Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Make sure your Platinum Jubilee celebrations go off with a bang with these places in Suffolk holding fireworks displays.

Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich

On Thursday, June 2 Ipswich Borough Council will be hosting a fireworks display on the lawn at Christchurch Mansion.

The beacon will be lit at Christchurch Mansion before a fireworks display - Credit: Archant

Gates to the event will open at 6.30pm before the national anthem is played at 7pm, with a few words of address from the Mayor followed by the lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm.

The fireworks display will close the festival a few minutes before 10pm.

Mildenhall Jubilee Fields

Mildenhall High Town Council will also be participating in the nationwide beacon lighting to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, June 2 on the Jubilee Fields.

There will also be choirs from local schools singing the national anthem, refreshments and a funfair before the fireworks display at 9.45pm.

Haughley

A fireworks display will be taking place on Haughley Village Green at about 10pm on Saturday, June 4.

Firework displays will be taking place across the county this week - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Torchlit Procession will start at Cock Corner at 9.30pm and will make their way up Old Street at 9.45pm to the Village Green.

Following the National Anthem at 10pm, a Fireworks Display accompanied by Music will take place.

Rendham

There will be a bonfire and fireworks display on Thursday, June 2 at Rendham Park in Bruisyard Road, Saxmundham to celebrate the Queen's jubilee.

There will also be a BBQ and games taking place in the lead up to the fireworks in the evening.

Kessingland beach

A family picnic at Kessingland Sports and Social Club family picnic will take place from noon to 4pm on Sunday, June 5 before a firework display on the beach at Kessingland at 10pm.