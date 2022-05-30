News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
5 places where you can see fireworks in Suffolk for the Queen's Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:47 PM May 30, 2022
The skies over Ipswich were lit up with the Â£20,000 display

Five places you can see fireworks this week in Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Make sure your Platinum Jubilee celebrations go off with a bang with these places in Suffolk holding fireworks displays. 

Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich 

On Thursday, June 2 Ipswich Borough Council will be hosting a fireworks display on the lawn at Christchurch Mansion.

Crowds gathered in front of Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday a

The beacon will be lit at Christchurch Mansion before a fireworks display - Credit: Archant

Gates to the event will open at 6.30pm before the national anthem is played at 7pm, with a few words of address from the Mayor followed by the lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm. 

The fireworks display will close the festival a few minutes before 10pm. 

Mildenhall Jubilee Fields

Mildenhall High Town Council will also be participating in the nationwide beacon lighting to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, June 2 on the Jubilee Fields. 

There will also be choirs from local schools singing the national anthem, refreshments and a funfair before the fireworks display at 9.45pm. 

Haughley 

A fireworks display will be taking place on Haughley Village Green at about 10pm on Saturday, June 4. 

East Suffolk Council is seeking the public's opinion on firework displays

Firework displays will be taking place across the county this week - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Torchlit Procession will start at Cock Corner at 9.30pm and will make their way up Old Street at 9.45pm to the Village Green.

Following the National Anthem at 10pm, a Fireworks Display accompanied by Music will take place.

Rendham

There will be a bonfire and fireworks display on Thursday, June 2 at Rendham Park in Bruisyard Road, Saxmundham to celebrate the Queen's jubilee. 

There will also be a BBQ and games taking place in the lead up to the fireworks in the evening. 

Kessingland beach 

A family picnic at Kessingland Sports and Social Club family picnic will take place from noon to 4pm on Sunday, June 5 before a firework display on the beach at Kessingland at 10pm.

