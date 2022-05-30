5 places where you can see fireworks in Suffolk for the Queen's Jubilee
Make sure your Platinum Jubilee celebrations go off with a bang with these places in Suffolk holding fireworks displays.
Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich
On Thursday, June 2 Ipswich Borough Council will be hosting a fireworks display on the lawn at Christchurch Mansion.
Gates to the event will open at 6.30pm before the national anthem is played at 7pm, with a few words of address from the Mayor followed by the lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm.
The fireworks display will close the festival a few minutes before 10pm.
Mildenhall Jubilee Fields
Mildenhall High Town Council will also be participating in the nationwide beacon lighting to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, June 2 on the Jubilee Fields.
There will also be choirs from local schools singing the national anthem, refreshments and a funfair before the fireworks display at 9.45pm.
Haughley
A fireworks display will be taking place on Haughley Village Green at about 10pm on Saturday, June 4.
A Torchlit Procession will start at Cock Corner at 9.30pm and will make their way up Old Street at 9.45pm to the Village Green.
Following the National Anthem at 10pm, a Fireworks Display accompanied by Music will take place.
Rendham
There will be a bonfire and fireworks display on Thursday, June 2 at Rendham Park in Bruisyard Road, Saxmundham to celebrate the Queen's jubilee.
There will also be a BBQ and games taking place in the lead up to the fireworks in the evening.
Kessingland beach
A family picnic at Kessingland Sports and Social Club family picnic will take place from noon to 4pm on Sunday, June 5 before a firework display on the beach at Kessingland at 10pm.