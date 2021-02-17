Three musicians record lockdown love song in aid of EACH
- Credit: Chris Stock
Three musicians have put together a lockdown love song called What a Kiss Will Do, hoping to raise £5,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.
Chris Stock of Ipswich wrote the song and recorded the guitar parts at home.
Andy Barber, also from Ipswich, played keyboards and wrote the arrangement for strings, flute and accordion, and John Bobin from Rayleigh, near Southend, played bass, with all three working from home.
Chris said: "We have played in bands together for many years but now, like many other musicians, have been isolated and frustrated by Covid."
He added recording from home was quite different from working together in the studio. The three, who have all played in bands in Ipswich and Southend, are pleased with the results.
The MP3 is currently an instrumental, but Chris said he is writing lyrics to add to it.
The song has been posted on SoundCloud with a donations link to a JustGiving page for EACH which has lost a lot of funding due to Covid-19.
