News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Three musicians record lockdown love song in aid of EACH

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:22 AM February 17, 2021    Updated: 11:39 AM February 17, 2021
Ipswich musician Chris Stock

Chris Stock, who has recorded a lockdown love song in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices - Credit: Chris Stock

Three musicians have put together a lockdown love song called What a Kiss Will Do, hoping to raise £5,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Chris Stock of Ipswich wrote the song and recorded the guitar parts at home.

Andy Barber, also from Ipswich, played keyboards and wrote the arrangement for strings, flute and accordion, and John Bobin from Rayleigh, near Southend, played bass, with all three working from home.

Andy Barber is one of the musicians who recorded What a Kiss Will Do in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices

Andy Barber is one of the musicians who recorded What a Kiss Will Do in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices - Credit: Andy Barber

Chris said: "We have played in bands together for many years but now, like many other musicians, have been isolated and frustrated by Covid."

He added recording from home was quite different from working together in the studio. The three, who have all played in bands in Ipswich and Southend, are pleased with the results.

John Bobin plays bass on the fundraising track What a Kiss Will Do

John Bobin plays bass on the fundraising track What a Kiss Will Do - Credit: John Bobin

You may also want to watch:

The MP3 is currently an instrumental, but Chris said he is writing lyrics to add to it. 

The song has been posted on SoundCloud with a donations link to a JustGiving page for EACH which has lost a lot of funding due to Covid-19. 




Most Read

  1. 1 Bridge Street closure set to be made permanent
  2. 2 Human skull found by child on beach
  3. 3 A14 closed after woman seriously hurt in crash
  1. 4 Murder probe launched after woman found dead
  2. 5 Teenage boy pushed off bike and robbed in Ipswich park
  3. 6 Two women charged with criminal damage over politically-inspired graffiti
  4. 7 Off-duty police officer finds £20k cannabis while house-hunting
  5. 8 'Disgust' as people with learning disabilities put under ‘do not resuscitate’ orders
  6. 9 Explained - who is included in new shielding list
  7. 10 Jackson and Nolan exiled from Ipswich Town first-team and training with Under 23s
Ipswich News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to much-loved Ipswich doctor and grandfather Dr Ishwar Lal Bathia 

'Kind and beautiful soul' - tributes paid to caring Ipswich doctor

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Borough Council's Grafton House has been targeted by vandals

Two women arrested after graffiti attack on Ipswich Borough Council

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Large amounts of palm oil have washed up on Felixstowe beach.

Updated

Dog owners warned to stay away after palm oil washes up on Felixstowe beach

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The Thorntons chocolate shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich, has been completely cleared out

Thorntons chocolate shop closes doors in latest loss to town centre

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus