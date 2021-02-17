Published: 11:22 AM February 17, 2021 Updated: 11:39 AM February 17, 2021

Chris Stock, who has recorded a lockdown love song in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices

Three musicians have put together a lockdown love song called What a Kiss Will Do, hoping to raise £5,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Chris Stock of Ipswich wrote the song and recorded the guitar parts at home.

Andy Barber, also from Ipswich, played keyboards and wrote the arrangement for strings, flute and accordion, and John Bobin from Rayleigh, near Southend, played bass, with all three working from home.

Andy Barber is one of the musicians who recorded What a Kiss Will Do in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices

Chris said: "We have played in bands together for many years but now, like many other musicians, have been isolated and frustrated by Covid."

He added recording from home was quite different from working together in the studio. The three, who have all played in bands in Ipswich and Southend, are pleased with the results.

John Bobin plays bass on the fundraising track What a Kiss Will Do

The MP3 is currently an instrumental, but Chris said he is writing lyrics to add to it.

The song has been posted on SoundCloud with a donations link to a JustGiving page for EACH which has lost a lot of funding due to Covid-19.











