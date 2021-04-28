Published: 7:03 PM April 28, 2021

Simon Stallard in Treasure Island which is being staged at St Mary on the Quay in Ipswich in June - Credit: Sarah Slator

“Fifteen men on a dead man’s chest – yo ho ho and a bottle of rum!” The thrills of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic pirate story Treasure Island is being recreated for modern audiences at St Mary on the Quay Arts Centre this summer.

The story has been adapted for stage by Sarah Slator with music by Simon Stallard from touring company This Is My Theatre.

This swashbuckling tale will capture the atmosphere of the fast-paced 18th century adventure and will be brought to life with sea shanties and sword fights galore.

Treasure Island which is being staged at St Mary on the Quay in Ipswich in June - Credit: This Is My Theatre

Sarah Slator, artistic director of This Is My Theatre, said: “We are very excited to be one of the first theatre companies dusting ourselves off and getting back on the road and we are sure that our fun-filled show (packed with action and live music) will bring some much needed joy this summer.

“The production will be all that This Is My Theatre audiences have come to love about our shows and we are excited to be re-engaging communities with the arts after these past few months of lockdown.”

The socially-distanced show will run at St Mary-at-the-Quay Arts Centre on Saturday, June 26 at 7.30pm. The running time is 80 minutes with no interval. Tickets can be booked online.