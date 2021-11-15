News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
The UK's best male strip show is coming to Ipswich

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:15 PM November 15, 2021
The UKs best male strip show, Dreamboys, is coming to the Regent theatre in Ipswich

The UKs best male strip show is coming to the Regent - Credit: Dreamboys London Limited

The UK's top male strip show is coming to Ipswich, bringing uniforms, V-lines and washboard abs to the town. 

Dreamboys will be performing at the Ipswich Regent on November 24, so awkward folks would do well to avoid St Helens Street that night. 

The Regent Theatre said: "Dreamboys is seen by millions of people annually, that’s a lot of ripped t-shirts, men in uniform, and breathtaking antics.

Dreamboys are coming to Ipswich, Suffolk

Hello soldier - Credit: Dreamboys London Limited

"This West End style show has been created for all ages from 18 to 80, whether you are celebrating something special or just fancy embracing your inner flirt for a cheeky night out on the town."

Ideal for hen parties and groups of friends, the Dreamboys will be showing off all their kit, including cowboy and police costumes.

The Dreamboys will be showing off their uniforms in the Ipswich regent on November 24

The Dreamboys will be showing off their uniforms in the Ipswich regent on November 24 - Credit: Dreamboys London Limited

The action-packed two-hour show will kick off at 8pm at the Regent Theatre and is for over 18s only. 

It will feature dancing, catchy tunes and enough audience participation to embarrass the bravest of punters. 

Tickets start from £17.50.

