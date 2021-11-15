The UK's best male strip show is coming to Ipswich
- Credit: Dreamboys London Limited
The UK's top male strip show is coming to Ipswich, bringing uniforms, V-lines and washboard abs to the town.
Dreamboys will be performing at the Ipswich Regent on November 24, so awkward folks would do well to avoid St Helens Street that night.
The Regent Theatre said: "Dreamboys is seen by millions of people annually, that’s a lot of ripped t-shirts, men in uniform, and breathtaking antics.
"This West End style show has been created for all ages from 18 to 80, whether you are celebrating something special or just fancy embracing your inner flirt for a cheeky night out on the town."
Ideal for hen parties and groups of friends, the Dreamboys will be showing off all their kit, including cowboy and police costumes.
The action-packed two-hour show will kick off at 8pm at the Regent Theatre and is for over 18s only.
It will feature dancing, catchy tunes and enough audience participation to embarrass the bravest of punters.
Most Read
- 1 Partly-built flat and former grooming shop up for grabs
- 2 Games store moves to larger space in Ipswich town centre ahead of Christmas
- 3 Ipswich pays tribute to fallen at Remembrance parade and service
- 4 Ipswich cleaning business works on Amazon Prime film set in first year
- 5 Plans to demolish former HMS Ganges swimming pool withdrawn
- 6 Range Rover stolen from home of Ipswich Town striker Norwood
- 7 Golden Hind pub to stage a big Christmas lights switch-on
- 8 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
- 9 New Covid rules for Suffolk schools
- 10 North Stander: I'm baffled by Cook's use of striker Pigott
Tickets start from £17.50.