Published: 2:28 PM July 7, 2021

The cast of audio play 'The Mystery of Syleham Manor' outside The Hold in Ipswich - Credit: Rebecca Hurst

Despite the challenges they have faced during the pandemic an Ipswich theatre company of visually-impaired adults have created an accessible audio play that everyone can enjoy.

Originally Unscene Suffolk were meant to perform the 'Mystery of Syleham Manor' live in 2020 - the lockdowns since then have meant they have not been able to get it on stage.

However thanks to the creativity of director Caroline Roberts the company have been rehearsing online, which she says has proved to be crucial in reducing isolation for their visually impaired members.

Unscene Suffolk participant, Clare Burman, said: "Being able to use just my voice for a change, and to create a character that way was great as I didn't have to worry about the physical side of acting, which I sometimes find challenging."

The play, which is set in the wilds of the Suffolk marshlands will be premiered online this Friday, July 9, at 7.30pm.

More details about the premiere can be found on the Unscene Suffolk Facebook page - the audience is being asked to donate what they can afford.







