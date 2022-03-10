Pose on a Victorian toilet, music and more set for Suffolk Libraries Day

Booklovers will be able to enjoy an online festival, live rock n roll music and a ghost tour across Suffolk's 44 libraries this Saturday.

To mark Suffolk Libraries Day events will take place to boost funds towards the county's library services.

Suffolk Libraries, the charity that runs the county’s library service is gearing up for its third annual countywide fundraising event which began this week with a book festival.

Joy Ellis, T.M Logan, Matthew Harffy and Joanne Harris will appear online to over the next few days.

Ahead of Saturday's big day, Stowmarket Library will hold a musical gig at 7.30pm.

A full list of events on Saturday include:

An afternoon with author Kate Thompson at Felixstowe Library at 3pm

A talk and book signing with Erica James at Bury St Edmunds Library – 2pm to 4pm. Bury Library also have a ‘blackout poetry’ activity

Lavenham Library are holding a headless horseman ghost walk from 7.30pm

Raffle, stalls and ‘pose on the throne’ (a Victorian toilet!) activities at Stradbroke Library

Pompom hedgehog crafts at Mildenhall Library

Alice in the courtroom activities at Framlingham Library from 10am to 4pm

Draw an owl with Izi at Thurston Library from 10.30 to 2.30pm. Ellie Longman, the Library Manager at Thurston is also doing a sponsored walk

Craft fayre at Haverhill Library - 10am to 3pm

Treasure Hunt at Southwold Library - 10am to 5pm and a cake stall from 10am to 5pm. There will also be a quiz night at 7pm

Cakes and crafts at Capel St Mary Library - 10am to 12pm

Homemade & Homegrown Village Market at Glemsford Library – 10.30am to 1pm

Bubble-blowing afternoon at Stowmarket Library – 2pm

Suffolk ‘n’ Literary Quiz at Lowestoft Library – 7pm to 10pm

A morning of boxing activities at Gainsborough Library from 9.30am to 1pm and a fancy dress competition

Owl crafts at Stoke Library

A mini fayre at Newmarket Library

Animal antics at Woodbridge Library from 10am to 4pm

Blackout poetry.

Tickets are still available for Ipswich Library's Rock n Roll extravaganza on Saturday evening. The Lockerbillies and Phil Jackson Rock'n'Roll band will be performing from 7.30pm.

There will also be a chance to browse sales at various Suffolk libraries of donate books, cakes, toys and crafts.

Bruce Leeke, Suffolk Libraries Chief Executive, said: “Our charity has huge reach and impact. Suffolk Libraries Day is all about celebrating what we do at the heart of communities and at the same time raising awareness of the amazing work we fund every year.

"The pandemic has had a significant impact on our regular income, so we really need people to support Suffolk Libraries Day to help us continue to help tens of thousands across the county."

To find out more or to buy tickets for the book festival and music gig, visit www.suffolklibraries.co.uk/sld



