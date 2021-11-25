Mapped: Full list of Ipswich Scouts’ Christmas Post
- Credit: Stuart Whitmore
Ipswich Scouts are back again after taking a break last year to deliver your Christmas post.
Take any card you want to deliver in Ipswich and certain surrounding areas and spend 30p so the parents of the scouts can drop them off.
Deliveries can be made to Ipswich postcodes (IP1 to IP5), Kesgrave, Rushmere, Martlesham Heath, Pinewood, Claydon, Bramford, Gt Blakenham and Barham, Henley, Westerfield, Witnesham and Tuddenham Felixstowe, Walton, Trimley St Mary, Trimley St Martin, Kirton and Falkenham.
But the Scouts elves cannot deliver to Grundisburgh, Culpho, Playford, Great and Little Bealings this year.
Stuart Whitmore, 4th Ipswich All Hallows Scout Group leader, said: "It's another victim and casualty of Covid.
"But we still have a service for the public that scouts are happy to provide."
The cards can raise more than £100,000 for the scouts.
Please write your postcode and any special instructions on the envelope clearly when your drop it to the collection points.
Most Read
- 1 Christmas shopper fined £187 after car 'trapped' for two days in Ipswich
- 2 Two arrested on suspicion of child neglect after child, 2, dies
- 3 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Suffolk?
- 4 Five Suffolk schools in top Covid tier due to high infection rates
- 5 Orwell Bridge could be affected after snow and high winds forecast
- 6 Teenager charged after boy attacked in Ipswich churchyard
- 7 Sadye, 52, tells of brain cancer ordeal as friend raises funds
- 8 Care worker accused of fraud made post it note mix up
- 9 Teenager found almost a month after being reported missing
- 10 Lorry drivers lead Operation Christmas to bring presents to children