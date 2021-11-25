News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Mapped: Full list of Ipswich Scouts’ Christmas Post

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM November 25, 2021
Post boxes made by the scouts ready to go for Christmas cards in Ipswich.

Post boxes made by the scouts ready to go for Christmas cards in Ipswich. - Credit: Stuart Whitmore

Ipswich Scouts are back again after taking a break last year to deliver your Christmas post. 

Take any card you want to deliver in Ipswich and certain surrounding areas and spend 30p so the parents of the scouts can drop them off. 

Deliveries can be made to Ipswich postcodes (IP1 to IP5), Kesgrave, Rushmere, Martlesham Heath, Pinewood, Claydon, Bramford, Gt Blakenham and Barham, Henley, Westerfield, Witnesham and Tuddenham Felixstowe, Walton, Trimley St Mary, Trimley St Martin, Kirton and Falkenham.

But the Scouts elves cannot deliver to Grundisburgh, Culpho, Playford, Great and Little Bealings this year. 

Stuart Whitmore, 4th Ipswich All Hallows Scout Group leader, said: "It's another victim and casualty of Covid. 

"But we still have a  service for the public that scouts are happy to provide."

The cards can raise more than £100,000 for the scouts. 

Please write your postcode and any special instructions on the envelope clearly when your drop it to the collection points

