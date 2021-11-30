Trinity Park prepares for 'fast and furious' cyclo-cross racing event

The UCI Masters Cyclo-Cross World Championships will be held at Trinity Park this weekend - Credit: Keith Mindham

Hundreds of riders are set to compete in the UCI Masters Cyclo-Cross World Championships this weekend at Trinity Park.

More than 600 competitors from 20 different countries will race along the purpose-built circuit, which has obstacles, bridges, tight turns and muddy slopes.

Racing begins at 12.15pm on Friday, December 3 and 9am on Saturday, December 4, with medal ceremonies closing each day's schedule.

Supporting races for children and local riders will be held on Sunday, December 5.

It is free to attend and event-goers will be able to browse food and sportswear stalls - as well as pick up free onsite lateral flow Covid test kits.

Organiser Steve Grimwood said: "After two years of suspension due to the pandemic, hosting the UCI World Masters Cyclo-Cross gives us a fantastic opportunity to welcome the riders and visitors back to Suffolk.

"The racing is sure to be fast and furious, with riders keen to get their hands on the coveted UCI World Champions jerseys."

The event is sponsored by East Suffolk Council and endorsed by the world governing body for sports cycling.

For more information, including a schedule of races and how to enter, visit worldmasterscx.co.uk.