Reality TV stars AJ & Curtis Pritchard bring new show to Ipswich Regent

PUBLISHED: 16:51 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 16 October 2020

Dance stars and showbiz brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard are bringing their new variety show to the Ipswich Regent next autumn Photo: Ipswich Regent

Showbiz brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard are bringing their new variety show to the Ipswich Regent as part of a 2021 UK tour.

AJ and Curtis’s Big Night Out is described as an action-packed, on-stage variety entertainment spectacular. Strictly Come Dancing star AJ and his Love Island and Greatest Dancer brother have always enjoyed working together on dance shows but this promises to be something different.

AJ and Curtis have decided to take their infectiously funny rapport and bring it to the stage, incorporating their entertainment skills in a new variety show that is designed to be fun for everyone.

The show will include explosive choreography and dance routines, roof-raising live musical performances with some incredibly special guest singers, and live interactive games with exciting prizes to be won. One lucky audience member will win an extra special prize.

AJ and Curtis said that the Big Night Out will be suitable for the whole family; good old-fashioned fun with a lively and energetic revamp.

AJ Pritchard says: “I can’t believe we will be touring together - this is something we have wanted to do for so long. After the difficulties so many have faced this year, we really wanted to put a smile on everyone’s faces and create something really fun and entertaining for everyone. There will be lots of dancing, lots of games and lots of fun - and I also can’t wait to meet our fans who have always been so supportive.”

Curtis Pritchard added: “I am beyond excited to go on tour with my brother - AJ and I have always been close, and we’ve wanted to go on tour for as long as we can remember. We have some unbelievable stories to tell, so that, coupled with lots of dancing, laughter, music and prizes - I think this will a night out to remember.”

AJ and Curtis’s Big Night Out is coming to the Ipswich Regent on October 5, 2021. Tickets are now on sale at the Regent Theatre website

