Find out how you can represent Suffolk in the Love Island villa

Love Island applications are now open Picture: ITV/ Joel Anderson ©ITV Plc

Last year Suffolk boy Kieran Nicholls tried his luck to find romance on ITV’s hit show Love Island. Do you have what it takes to follow in his footsteps?

Suffolk boy Kieran Nicholls before he went into Love Island. Picture: ITV/LEO HOLDEN Suffolk boy Kieran Nicholls before he went into Love Island. Picture: ITV/LEO HOLDEN

The applications for the award-winning ITV show Love Island are now open and the search begins for lively singletons who are ready for a summer of love.

In the 2018 series former Suffolk boy Kieran Nicholls became the first resident of the luxury villa to originate from our region.

However, the personal trainers time in the villa was short lived after he failed to find someone to couple up with around the dreaded fire pit. Resulting in Mr Nicholls being dumped from the island after just three days.

Kieran trying to win over Alex as a fireman Picture: ITV Kieran trying to win over Alex as a fireman Picture: ITV

Now it is your turn to try your luck and win the hearts of the public and the fellow islanders.

If you think you have what it takes to out stay Kieran’s time on the show or to go all the way and win like Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham you can register here.

As part of the application process you must make an unfiltered, short and snappy video of yourself explaining why you would make a great islander.

Kieran, Alex and Idris around the doomed fire-pit Picture: ITV Kieran, Alex and Idris around the doomed fire-pit Picture: ITV

It will need to be well lit and no longer than a minute.

Two unedited pictures of yourself will also need to be uploaded - one headshot photo and one full length shot.

Please note applications close on April 30 and applicants must be 18 years old.