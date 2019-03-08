Artist and author behind Harry Potter cover to lead free children's workshop in Ipswich

Youngsters in Ipswich can take part in a free half-term workshop led by author and artist Thomas Taylor - who created the first-ever Harry Potter book cover.

The interactive Malamander Kids Workshop workshop is taking place at Waterstones in the town from 2-3pm on Thursday, May 30.

This event will celebrate his new book, Malamander: The Legends of Eerie-on-Sea, which is Waterstones Children's Book of the Month for May.

Thomas Taylor will show youngsters how to create their own monsters, and introduce the eccentric characters from Eerie-on-Sea.

The briny world of Malamander is inhabited by mechanical mermonkeys and diabolical villains. But Herbert Lemon and Violet Parma are on a mission to find Violet's missing parents - and nothing is going to stand in their way.

The event will include interactive drawing and writing exercises. There is no need to book a place, just go along on the day.

Thomas did the cover art for the first cover of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which was his first-ever professional commission. He has since illustrated and written many other children's books.