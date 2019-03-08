Heavy Showers

Artist and author behind Harry Potter cover to lead free children's workshop in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:41 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 27 May 2019

Waterstones in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Waterstones in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Youngsters in Ipswich can take part in a free half-term workshop led by author and artist Thomas Taylor - who created the first-ever Harry Potter book cover.

Malamander writer Thomas Taylor will run a workshop for children at Waterstones in Ipswich this week.Malamander writer Thomas Taylor will run a workshop for children at Waterstones in Ipswich this week.

The interactive Malamander Kids Workshop workshop is taking place at Waterstones in the town from 2-3pm on Thursday, May 30.

This event will celebrate his new book, Malamander: The Legends of Eerie-on-Sea, which is Waterstones Children's Book of the Month for May.

Thomas Taylor will show youngsters how to create their own monsters, and introduce the eccentric characters from Eerie-on-Sea.

The briny world of Malamander is inhabited by mechanical mermonkeys and diabolical villains. But Herbert Lemon and Violet Parma are on a mission to find Violet's missing parents - and nothing is going to stand in their way.

The event will include interactive drawing and writing exercises. There is no need to book a place, just go along on the day.

Thomas did the cover art for the first cover of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which was his first-ever professional commission. He has since illustrated and written many other children's books.

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I used to polish off a large Dairy Milk in 20minutes…but now I’m a size 12,’ says super slimmer

Alison Renshaw, left, with her mother. Picture: COURTESY OF ALISON RENSHAW

Proposals for new Wetherspoon’s pub at resort labelled ‘unacceptable’

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon could look Picture: KDPA

Ipswich Labour MP sees Britain “crashing out” after European election

Sandy Martin warned it may not be possible to avoid

Audi driver spotted speeding at 116mph on A12

The Audi driver was clocked at 116mph when they passed officers near Wickham Market on the A12 Picture: NSRAPT

