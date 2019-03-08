Get ready for acrobats, jugglers and clowns as circus arrives in Ipswich

Banging the drum for Circus Wonderland, which is at Trinity Park, Ipswich this week. Picture: ANDREW PAYNE Andrew Payne

A popular circus is returning to Ipswich this week, with high-flying acrobats, jugglers and clowns.

Circus Wonderland is at Trinity Park, Ipswich, from June 5-9. Picture: ANDREW PAYNE Circus Wonderland is at Trinity Park, Ipswich, from June 5-9. Picture: ANDREW PAYNE

Circus Wonderland's big top has arrived at Trinity Park and will be there from Wednesday, June 5 to Sunday, June 9, before going on to Jubilee Fields, Mildenhall, from Monday, June 10 to Wednesday, June 12.

Fast and furious feats are on offer from The Centners, who will carry out their flame-throwing juggling act from the back of their speeding quad bikes, while daring trapeze artistes Duo Velvet fly through the roof of the arena, without any safety devices.

Foot juggler Grace Olivia and Argentinian acrobat Sebastian also feature, along with award-winning clowns Kakehole and Mr Popol, madcap music, magic and an exploding grand piano.

There are no performing animals but look for guest star Baby Shark!

Show times are on weekdays at 4.30 and 7.30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 5pm and Sunday at 2pm. For more details about the show, visit the website or contact the box office on 07531 612240.