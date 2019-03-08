Master of mind control Derren Brown returns to Ipswich Regent with new show in 2020

Multi award-winning master of mind control and psychological illusion, Derren Brown, is heading out on tour and returning to the Ipswich Regent after an absence of five years.

Derren Brown is returning to Ipswich Regent in April 2020 with his new tour Showman

His one-man shows have received wide critical acclaim and more Olivier wins and nominations than any other in history and he will be conjuring up his first new live theatre show for a nationwide tour in 2020.

The tour will kick off in Dartford in March 2020, before visiting Ipswich in April before moving onto other East Anglian dates in Milton Keynes, Southend-on-Sea and Norwich.

The content of the show is currently a closely guarded secret but for his first theatre show in five years, Derren is promising to astonish and amaze audiences promising a 'powerhouse treat'.

He said: “All I can reveal is that the show will ultimately be about you, the audience member, because that's what I find most interesting. There are places I'd like to take the audience where we haven't been before. I always aim to have it deliver more than you'd expect. I'm excited to be at the starting point of that process. Getting it on the road will be my favourite part of the year.”

Derren Brown has received more Olivier nominations and wins than any other one-man show in theatre history, picking up two Olivier's for 2006's Something Wicked This Way Comes and 2012's Svengali. In 2017 he made an award-winning US stage debut at the Atlantic Theater in New York with Derren Brown: Secret.

His new show Derren Brown: Showman will be at the Ipswich Regent from Tuesday April 7 to Saturday April 11 2020. There will be an additional 2:30pm matinee on Saturday. Tickets start from £35 and go on sale Friday May 3 2019 at 10am.