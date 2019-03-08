More Ed Sheeran photos revealed ahead of exhibition

Charlotte Gray and Sammi Wong with an Ed puppet. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC Archant

An exhibition of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran's life is to open in Ipswich just days before his big shows in the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sammi Wong and Charlotte Gray with the album display. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC Sammi Wong and Charlotte Gray with the album display. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

In a first look at the nine-month exhibition, the walls of Christchurch Mansion can be seen covered with artefacts to do with the singer.

Paintings and drawings by Colin Davidson, photographs by Mark Surridge and personal items never seen in public before which track Ed's journey from Suffolk schoolboy to global superstar.

Other items include a much-loved guitar, awards and the one-of-a-kind puppet made for the music video 'Sing'.

The exhibition is curated by Ed's father, John Sheeran, and sponsored by Suffolk cider-maker Aspall.

Colin Davidson portraits of Ed Sheeran. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC Colin Davidson portraits of Ed Sheeran. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Mr Sheeran said: "Edward's homecoming gigs in Ipswich in August 2019 provide a fitting climax to his mammoth world tour.

"The choice of Ipswich shows just how important his Suffolk roots are to him.

You may also want to watch:

"Ed has a deep affection for the landscape and its people. This exhibition reflects that - its title is 'Made in Suffolk', which he was."

Emma Roodhouse and Jane Wadman with a panda. Picture; NICOLE DRURY/IBC Emma Roodhouse and Jane Wadman with a panda. Picture; NICOLE DRURY/IBC

People wanting to see it have to book pre-timed tickets in advance in a bid to prevent the park becoming overcrowded with people trying to see it.

Almost 160,000 tickets have been sold for Ed's four nights performing in Chantry Park.

Tickets to the exhibition are free but must be booked via made-in-suffolk.co.uk.

The exhibition opens at the mansion's Wolsey Art Gallery on Tuesday August 20 - just three days before the first concert.

Emma Roodhouse, Charlotte Gray and Sammi Wong with the Ed Sheeran puppet. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC Emma Roodhouse, Charlotte Gray and Sammi Wong with the Ed Sheeran puppet. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

There is also a digital display of photos and news headlines following Ed's career which has been compiled by Archant, publishers of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star.

The Mayor of Ipswich, Jan Parry, added: "Ed has come such a long way from the days of busking in the town and playing in front of a few dozen people in local pubs. This exhibition is a road map of that journey."

Henry Chevallier Guild, founding family member and Aspall board advisor, said: "It's an honour to be the exclusive partner to this exhibition.

"Just like Aspall, Ed is fiercely proud of his Suffolk roots and we are delighted that this exhibition will help shine a light on our beautiful county."