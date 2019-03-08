Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 19:30 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:04 02 August 2019

Behind the scenes at Festival of Wheels 2019 -George Matthews driving a mini movie truck Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Behind the scenes at Festival of Wheels 2019 -George Matthews driving a mini movie truck Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

This weekend petrol-heads young and old will head to Trinity Park for Festival of Wheels 2019, the weekend's highlights will include monster trucks and massive motor displays.

Bumble Bee with the actual car from the movie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBumble Bee with the actual car from the movie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

We've had a sneak peek at everything that will be going on over the two day festival on the outskirts of Ipswich, which will run this Saturday and Sunday between 9am - 5pm.

Take a look at our behind the scenes pictures and get a feel for what's to come at Festival of Wheels 2019.

Little ones will have a plenty of opportunities to get behind the wheel and will definitely love having a go on the mini movie truck course.

The Festival of Wheels is one of the biggest motoring events in the East of England and it always causes a stir as people arrive in their impressive vehicles.

Monster trucks are a major attraction at the festival as are the impressive stunt displays of motorbikes and even dancing cars!

Festival goers will also get the chance to have a go at driving some huge American vehicles.

Festival of Wheels organisers Karl Russian and James Martin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFestival of Wheels organisers Karl Russian and James Martin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Behind the scenes of Festival of Wheels 2019, Vienna and George Matthews driving the mini movie trucks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBehind the scenes of Festival of Wheels 2019, Vienna and George Matthews driving the mini movie trucks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors will be able to ride on a monster truck at Festival of Wheels 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVisitors will be able to ride on a monster truck at Festival of Wheels 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Vienna Matthews driving the mini movie trucks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVienna Matthews driving the mini movie trucks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

