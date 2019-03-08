Behind the scenes of Festival of Wheels 2019
PUBLISHED: 19:30 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:04 02 August 2019
Archant
This weekend petrol-heads young and old will head to Trinity Park for Festival of Wheels 2019, the weekend's highlights will include monster trucks and massive motor displays.
We've had a sneak peek at everything that will be going on over the two day festival on the outskirts of Ipswich, which will run this Saturday and Sunday between 9am - 5pm.
Take a look at our behind the scenes pictures and get a feel for what's to come at Festival of Wheels 2019.
Little ones will have a plenty of opportunities to get behind the wheel and will definitely love having a go on the mini movie truck course.
The Festival of Wheels is one of the biggest motoring events in the East of England and it always causes a stir as people arrive in their impressive vehicles.
Monster trucks are a major attraction at the festival as are the impressive stunt displays of motorbikes and even dancing cars!
Festival goers will also get the chance to have a go at driving some huge American vehicles.