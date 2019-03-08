Gallery

Behind the scenes of Festival of Wheels 2019

Behind the scenes at Festival of Wheels 2019 -George Matthews driving a mini movie truck Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

This weekend petrol-heads young and old will head to Trinity Park for Festival of Wheels 2019, the weekend's highlights will include monster trucks and massive motor displays.

Bumble Bee with the actual car from the movie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bumble Bee with the actual car from the movie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

We've had a sneak peek at everything that will be going on over the two day festival on the outskirts of Ipswich, which will run this Saturday and Sunday between 9am - 5pm.

Take a look at our behind the scenes pictures and get a feel for what's to come at Festival of Wheels 2019.

Little ones will have a plenty of opportunities to get behind the wheel and will definitely love having a go on the mini movie truck course.

The Festival of Wheels is one of the biggest motoring events in the East of England and it always causes a stir as people arrive in their impressive vehicles.

Monster trucks are a major attraction at the festival as are the impressive stunt displays of motorbikes and even dancing cars!

Festival goers will also get the chance to have a go at driving some huge American vehicles.



Festival of Wheels organisers Karl Russian and James Martin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Festival of Wheels organisers Karl Russian and James Martin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Behind the scenes of Festival of Wheels 2019, Vienna and George Matthews driving the mini movie trucks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Behind the scenes of Festival of Wheels 2019, Vienna and George Matthews driving the mini movie trucks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors will be able to ride on a monster truck at Festival of Wheels 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Visitors will be able to ride on a monster truck at Festival of Wheels 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Vienna Matthews driving the mini movie trucks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Vienna Matthews driving the mini movie trucks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

