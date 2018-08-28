Snow

Latitude 2019 line-up set to be announced this week

PUBLISHED: 12:49 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 22 January 2019

Latitude Festival 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latitude Festival 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

From chart-topping musicians to some of the biggest names in comedy, the wait is almost over for the Latitude 2019 line-up.

The first announcement for the festival, which is held in Henham Park in Southwold, is set to be announced on Thursday morning at 9.30am.

This year’s festival runs from July 18 to 21 across 20 stages and it was recently named the best family festival at the UK Festival Awards 2018.

The main stage, called the Obelisk Arena, was headlined by The Killers, Solange and alt-J in 2018 and Liam Gallagher also played a secret set.

There was also plenty of comedy, literature and poetry from big names such as James Acaster, Sandi Toksvig and Reggie Yates.

Sunset on Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick ButcherSunset on Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

For youngsters, there is a kids area with theatre, teen area and enchanted garden and a dedicated family campsite for parents with children under 16.

Visit this website at 9.30am on Thursday morning to see the line-up.

Who would you like to see at Latitude 2019? Let us know in the comments

