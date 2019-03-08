Runners face dash to grab last 500 places for Great East Run in Ipswich

Only 500 places are left to take part in this year's Great East Run - so if you want to take part you'll need to dash for a place.

This year's half-marathon will take place on Sunday, September 22 in Ipswich, with thousands of people expected to pound the town's streets.

The Simplyhealth Great East Run aims to boost Suffolk's bid to become the Most Active County in England.

Entries for the hugely popular run, which is one of Suffolk's biggest sporting events, have been in great demand - and the entry limit has been increased to 4,000 following last year's successful event.

The 13.1 mile run replaced the successful Ipswich Half Marathon in 2017 and is staged in partnership with Suffolk County Council, Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich JAFFA Running Club.

Club runners, first-time half-marathon runners and charity fundraisers are all among those who will be lining up to take part on the day. Runners will start on Russell Road, before heading towards the Waterfront and out towards Freston and passing under the Orwell Bridge, where there has been a lot of enthusiastic spectator support over the last three years.

All those taking past will experience a great feeling of achievement as they cross the finishing line at Ipswich Town FC's Portman Road stadium.

'Sign up now to avoid disappointment as places are limited'

James Reeder, cabinet member for public health and prevention at Suffolk County Council, said: "It's fantastic to see the Simplyhealth Great East Run going from strength to strength and the number of participants increasing each year.

"High-profile sporting events are a key feature of Suffolk's most active county programme, and we know from experience that hosting mass participation events of this nature can provide the catalyst to get people active and help inspire them to stay active.

"With limited spaces left for 2019, I would encourage people to sign up as soon as possible to secure their place at the start line on Sunday, September 22."

Philippa Brock, from The Great Run Company, said: "Inside three years the Simplyhealth Great East Run has established itself as Suffolk's greatest running event, with thousands joining us for the electric atmosphere and scenic course that has proved so popular with our runners.

"We'd encourage you to sign up now to avoid disappointment as places are extremely limited."

To sign up for one of the remaining spaces for the Simplyhealth Great East Run, follow the link.

