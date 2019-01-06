Hunt for former music group members to help mark ‘Diamond Jubilee’

Trianon at Snape in September 2018 Picture: GEOFF RODGERS Geoff Rodgers

A global search is under way to find former members of a Suffolk music group celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Trianon Music Group was formed in 1959 and plans are being finalised for a series of major events – starting with the group’s programme of music from film and television, on Saturday, January 12 at the Ipswich Corn Exchange, sponsored for the first time by Passmore, Weeks and Richardson accountants.

Included in the programme for the Diamond Jubilee will be five new works commissioned by Trianon and crowd-funded.

Artistic director and founding member, Professor Chris Green, who is also marking sixty years of conducting, said: “It is an extremely ambitious and exciting programme.”

A plea has gone out to anyone who knows former members to get their permission and call friends group coordinator Maddy Rhodes on 01394 448549.